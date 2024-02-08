GoPro Is Diving Head-First Into Tech Helmets

GoPro, the brand your favourite active mate uses to capture their awesome surfing will soon be producing and selling smart helmets.

In its fourth-quarter results, the action camera brand noted that it had plans to acquire the Australian maker of tech-enabled motorcycle helmets, Forcite Helmet Systems.

These helmets feature speakers inside the product, an LED display, a microphone embedded in the helmet, and a camera sitting on the chin.

Through this acquisition, GoPro said it wants to “accelerate Forcite’s vision to provide a safer, more dynamic motorcycling experience through tech-enabled motorcycle helmets with the long-term goal of tech-enabling other categories of helmets over time.”

GoPro founder and CEO, Nicholas Woodman said the greater helmet market represents a “meaningful TAM expanding opportunity for GoPro”.

Woodman said the company is “excited” for the Forcite team to join GoPro so together they can work towards “enhancing the performance and safety of various types of helmets, starting with motorcycle helmets”.

“GoPro has built a strong brand internationally across all forms of motorsports and has enjoyed a strong following with motorcycle enthusiasts. We’re excited to leverage our brand reputation along with our technical and operational capabilities to address what we believe is a long-term growth opportunity for our business,” Woodman explained.

GoPro also wants to help other helmet brands continue to develop their products.

Woodman said, “In addition to our plan to develop our own GoPro-branded line of helmets, we are excited to partner with other leading helmet brands to help tech-enable their own helmet lines.

“We have great respect for established brands, and we look forward to working with them to help drive the industry forward, together.”

In a release, Forcite said it is “beyond thrilled” to come together with GoPro to scale its business.

The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024.

