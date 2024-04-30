Boy and the Heron Will Be Studio Ghibli’s First 4K UHD Release

It’s hard to imagine that some of the most sumptuous animated movies ever made have yet to be converted and released in the format, and yet, none of Studio Ghibli’s exquisite back catalogue has made its way to 4K UHD quite yet, even as the films enjoy regular re-releases in theaters. That is, until now.

This morning GKids announced that The Boy and The Heron will get a physical release this June—including, in a first for Ghibli films, a 4K UHD blu-ray. The film will also be available digitally day-and-date, with the 4K release available on supported platforms.

Image: GKids/Studio Ghibli

Aside from the film itself, the home release will include several new special features, including a full feature-length visual storyboard of the film, and a series interviews with composer Joe Hisashi, Ghibli co-founder Toshio Suzuki, and supervising animator Takeshi Honda—as well as the music video for the film’s theme song, “Spinning Globe.” So no Miyazaki insight, alas—but still lots of interesting stuff either way!

The Boy and The Heron will release on 4K UHD, Blu-Ray, and DVD June 25.

