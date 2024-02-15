The News Of Tomorrow, Today

A Sound Deal: You Can Grab the Jabra Elite 4 Earbuds for $88 Right Now

Chris Neill Avatar
Chris Neill
A Sound Deal: You Can Grab the Jabra Elite 4 Earbuds for $88 Right Now
Here at Gizmodo Australia, we’re big fans of Jabra’s earbuds. The audio brand has consistently brought some tip-top quality when it comes to audio performance and noise cancellation, standing toe-to-toe with some of the bigger names out there, and usually at a more budget-friendly price too.

If you’re in the market for a new pair of earbuds, you can currently snag a pair of the Jabra Elite 4 on sale for $88 over at Amazon Australia, down from its usual $139 price tag. For a pair of budget wireless earbuds with active noise-cancellation, being able to pick them up for under $100 is a cracking deal.

Why should you buy the Jabra Elite 4?

jabra elite 4 earbuds sale
Image: Jabra

The Jabra Elite 4 earbuds that are on sale right now come with plenty of solid features, which include active noise-cancellation and hear-through, a compact design and a simple interface. The earbuds are also both dust and water-resistant, with multipoint Bluetooth connection and a battery life of up to 5.5 hours with another 16.5 stored in the charging case before you need to recharge them – and that’s with active noise-cancelling on.

We reviewed the Elite 4 last year and were impressed with the quality of audio and noise-cancellation for what is essentially a budget pair of earbuds:

“[C]onsidering the price point, the active noise-cancellation is pretty impressive and the audio quality is decent. If you’re after a pair of earbuds that sound good that you can casually wear at home, at the office or out and about, I don’t think you’d be disappointed with these.”

“The Elite 4 aren’t the headphones you upgrade to – they’re a budget option if you want something no-frills but reliable, or the cheaper option to wear if you’re worried about taking your more expensive pair out and about. If you can snag a pair of the Elite 4 on sale for under $100, then I’d say they’re a must-buy.”

Well, you can currently snag a pair for under $100, so it’s time to grab a pair.

Apart from the Elite 4, there are a few other Jabra earbuds currently on sale. Here’s what’s available:

Shop the full range of Jabra earbuds on sale here.

