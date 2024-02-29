Moana’s Auli’i Cravalho Confirms She’s Starring in Disney’s Animated Sequel

The secret’s out of the bag for Mean Girls musical star and original voice of Disney’s Moana, Auli’i Cravalho. After much speculation among fans, the actress confirmed she will be reprising the role that launched her into stardom for Moana 2.

Deadline had the exclusive on the Moana 2 casting news. Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson (the voice of Maui) have reportedly been planning to re-team on the animated feature sequel, though Johnson’s return has not been officially announced. Originally a series set for Disney+, the animated sequel is now a theatrical feature due to internal excitement about the project; the change was announced by Disney CEO Bob Iger during the company’s last earnings call.

We’ve known for awhile that Cravalho will not be playing Moana inthe live-action Moana (a separate Disney project), which will feature Johnson as Maui. Until today, following the announcement that Moana 2’s release was scheduled for November 27, Cravalho had been mum on her participation in the animated sequel.

Now, we just gotta wait for the Rock to make his announcement for this project too and we’re off to the seas again. It’s been fun to see both of them tip toe around all the Moana news on social media; here’s Cravalho’s confirmation via Instagram:

Moana 2 opens in theaters in November.

