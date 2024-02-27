Nick Offerman Shuts Down ‘Homophobic Hate’ Over The Last of Us Romance

Nick Offerman already picked up an Emmy for his guest-starring role on HBO’s The Last of Us—and considering how acclaimed his turn in “Long, Long Time” has been since the episode aired, it’s no surprise he also won an Independent Spirit Award, this time for supporting performance.

In the episode, Offerman’s character, Bill, is expanded from his role in the hit video game; “Long, Long Time” gave the cynical survivalist an endearing romantic backstory exploring the hope that can still be found, even in the bleakest of times. It’s a beautiful yet emotionally wrenching episode. While most The Last of Us fans—and critics and awards bodies, obviously—appreciated the achievement, others took issue with its positive LGBTQIA+ representation. The story follows Bill and his partner, played by Murray Bartlett, as they fall in love and stay happily together for decades despite the apocalypse around them.

During his Independent Spirit Awards acceptance speech on Sunday (quoted by Variety), Offerman took the opportunity to address trolls who complained the relationship had no place in The Last of Us. “Thank you so much. I’m astonished to be in this category, which is bananas. Thanks to HBO for having the guts to participate in this storytelling tradition that is truly independent. Stories with guts that when homophobic hate comes my way and says, ‘Why did you have to make it a gay story?’ We say, ‘Because you ask questions like that. It’s not a gay story, it’s a love story, you asshole!’”

Enough said. You can watch The Last of Us season one on Binge.

Need more entertainment? Pedestrian Television has launched on 9Now where you can watch iconic TV series like Just Shoot Me, cult classic movies like Fright Night, and homegrown content like Eternal Family. Watch all that and more for free, 24/7 on 9Now.