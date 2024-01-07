The Last of Us Gathers Multiple Wins at Creative Emmy Awards

Last night saw the Creative Arts Emmy Awards show, during which The Last of Us came away the breadwinner with eight wins under its belt.

Acting-wise, the HBO series won for Best Guest Actor and Actress in a Drama series. Nick Offerman took the former for his performance as Bill in episode three (“Long, Long, Time”), and Storm Reid for Riley in episode seven (“Left Behind”). “Time” was previously nominated during last year’s Primetime Emmys, and this marks Reid’s first-ever Emmy win. In both categories, the stars were joined by fellow Last of Actors Melanie Lynskey (Kathleen), Anna Torv (Tess), Murray Bartlett (Frank), Lamar Johnson (Henry), and Keivonn Montreal Woodward (Sam).

On a technical level, The Last of Us took home wins for Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup, VFX, Main Title Design, Sound Editing and Sound Mixing (both specifically for the pilot), and Picture Editing in a Drama (episode five). Beyond The Last of Us, HBO also locked down another win with House of the Dragon for Best Fantasy Costumes thanks to the pilot episode, “The Heirs of the Dragon.”

Another big genre winner was Netflix’s Wednesday. The Addams Family series took home four awards: music in a main title sequence, and individual wins for contemporary costuming, makeup, and production design.

Other genre winners last night include The Boys (best stunt coordination), Prey (sound editing in a limited series or film), The Mandalorian (stunt performance), and Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities (production design in a narrative period/fantasy program). The full list of last night’s winners and fellow nominees can be seen here. Later tonight, the second batch of winners for the Creative Emmys will be revealed.

