Rogue One’s Gareth Edwards to Direct Upcoming Jurassic World Film

The Creator and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story filmmaker Gareth Edwards has entered the dino arena. The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed Edwards as the next helmer in the Jurassic World franchise. Steven Spielberg is set to produce through Amblin Entertainment, along with Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley on board through Kennedy-Marshall.

The film written by original Jurassic Park scribe David Koepp has been searching for the right director to take the lead. Most recently John Wick’s David Leitch departed the project shortly after being announced as its director due to the fast-track nature of the film, which is slated for release July 2, 2025. It was said that Leitch wanted more creative input than the timeline would allow.

Having made films that take a more family-friendly blockbuster approach—including his fan-favorite Star Wars movie—it makes sense that Edwards quickly rose to the top of the candidate list. He’s also familiar with directing creatures, thanks to 2014’sGodzilla and his 2010 debut,Monsters. These factors make him an inspired choice to explore the Jurassic future, which will presumably be stuffed with more roaming prehistoric threats than ever before.

The as-yet-untitled upcoming Jurassic World film is set for release July 2, 2025.

Need more entertainment? Pedestrian Television has launched on 9Now where you can watch iconic TV series like Just Shoot Me, cult classic movies like Fright Night, and homegrown content like Eternal Family. Watch all that and more for free, 24/7 on 9Now.