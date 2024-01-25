New Jurassic World Movie Is Coming From Original Film’s Writer

Despite Jurassic World Dominion being truly terrible, it did not kill the Jurassic franchise. David Koepp, the writer of Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park and The Lost World, is currently working on a brand new Jurassic World film that’s being referred to as the start of a “new Jurassic era.”

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news of the film—which apparently is so far along, a 2025 release date is not yet off the table. There’s no director attached but Frank Marshall, one of the producers of the original, is on board.

Nothing is public about who or what will star in the film, but the fact it’s reportedly starting a new era probably rules out stars like Chris Pratt or Bryce Dallas Howard. At least to start. We said the same thing about 2015’s Jurassic World and the original film stars.

That Universal is referring to it as “Jurassic World” though does seem to suggest it could be in the same continuity, or simply will be set in the wider world the final film created, and not just in a park.

We will keep an eye on this moving ahead.

Want more entertainment news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and DC releases, what’s coming to cinemas in Australia this year, and everything streaming this month across all platforms. Check out our dedicated Entertainment tab for more.