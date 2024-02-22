The 2TB Samsung T7 SSD Is on Sale, so Back Back Back It Up

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’re on the hunt for a new portable SSD and aren’t keen on paying full price, you can currently nab one of the better drives out there with a fantastic discount. The Samsung T7 SSD (2TB) is currently going for $229, which is a pretty cracking discount, considering that its retail price is $379 (so you’ll save $150, all up).

If you want something a bit cheaper, the 1TB version of the T7 Shield SSD is also on sale for $149, down from $229. This drive has the same specs as the standard T7 when it comes to performance but comes with water and dust-resistant external casing. In any case, you can never have enough storage drives.

The T7 is a great all-rounder SSD, whether you’re someone who needs to transfer a lot of chunky data files for work or you just want a reliable backup drive. It’s also a good drive if you’re looking to free up some space on your PlayStation 5‘s somewhat limited storage capacity. However, you won’t be able to play any PS5 games that are stored on the SSD. If you do want to increase your PS5’s storage capacity while still being able to play games, you can check out Gizmodo Australia’s guide to installing an internal SSD here.

What’s good about the Samsung T7?

Image: Samsung

The Samsung T7 and T7 Shield uses a USB 3.2 connection, and in terms of performance, it’s the same as the standard Samsung T7 SSD, with reading and writing speeds of up to 1,050 MB/s and 1,000 MB/s, respectively. So you won’t have to wait around too long for those chunky game files to transfer.

It’s a sleek and slim drive and, in terms of protection, the T7’s aluminium case can withstand falls of up to 1.8 metres. The T7 Shield can withstand falls up to three metres. So if you’re someone who refuses to learn the important lesson of “Don’t leave precious electronics precariously sitting on the edge of a desk”, then these drives were designed with you in mind.

You can grab the portable 2TB Samsung T7 SSD on sale here, while the 1TB T7 Shield SSD is on sale here.

Image: Samsung/Gizmodo Australia