Star Wars’ Next Book Will Chronicle the Empire’s Evil Lifetime

Everything in Star Wars in its 47-year lifetime has revolved around the Galactic Empire. No matter when, or no matter who, all roads eventually lead to Sheev Palpatine’s dominance over the galaxy. It’s understandable if you’re a little confused on how it’s all meant to make sense from a timeline perspective, which is why DK Publishing is putting out a book specifically about the Empire’s 24-year reign.

In July, DK Publishing is releasing Star Wars: The Rise and Fall of the Galactic Empire, which plans to cover “every aspect of the Empire’s regime.” Written by Dr. Chris Kempshall—a professional historian who previously co-wrote Star Wars Battles that Changed the Galaxy—the book will explore Empire-related stories set in the era across different mediums. With material like Star Wars Rebels and The Bad Batch, plus the Jedigamesand likely Timothy Zahn’s Thrawn trilogy, that’s a sizable amount of ground to cover, to say nothing of the comics and their big events.

Kempshall, in the press release, explained how his work on Battles helped him realize how the Empire would be examined through a historical lens. Writing about battles during that era fueled his fascination with the subject, and he’s excited to “fully and deeply explore the realities of the Empire and to show all of you what it looks like up close.” And since it’s coming from in-universe historians, the book offers a different viewpoint on the Empire from ordinary people who survived living under its regime or freedom fighters actively fighting against its forces.

Image: Lucasfilm/DK Publishing

“So much of how we think about Star Wars is based around what we see of the Rebels,” he continued. “But that leaves a big empty space for the Empire—What was their experience of ruling the galaxy and fighting the war? What would people think about the Empire once it was gone?”

Star Wars: The Rise and Fall of the Empire will be released on July 9.

