Tech News: 5 Things to Know in Australia Today

TGIF. Let’s get into the tech news.

1. Meta board to investigate posts about the Voice

The independent oversight board of Facebook and Instagram owner Meta is set to investigate posts about the Voice referendum made in the lead up to the vote. The board will investigate two specific posts that could have potentially misled users. “The Board selected these cases to examine Meta’s content moderation policies and enforcement practices on false or misleading voting information and voter fraud, given the historic number of elections in 2024,” the board said in a statement. Board members will deliberate over the coming weeks, with a public comment window open until February 22.

During the NBN earnings call yesterday, its CEO Stephen Rue commented on its Sky Muster premium satellite plan saying it has been “well received by the market” and the “early demand is promising”. No mention of any upgrades though. Gizmodo Australia asked for more information on the Sky Muster plan, Rue said “community sentiment is a real delight” and that’s about it. We’re expecting to hear more on this sooner or later this year, as more telcos look at the satellite internet space.

3. Out with iTunes, in with a suite of apps

Apple’s plan to grandfather iTunes on Windows has taken another step, with The Verge reporting that separate Apple Music, Apple TV, and Apple devices apps will launch on the competing platform soon. Considering that Apple wants to be taken seriously in the music and video streaming space, it’s a pretty big deal – Apple’s lack of sophisticated apps for its services on non-Apple platforms are one of the things that keep me, a non-Apple user, from subscribing (and the Apple TV browser app just sucks, plain and simple).

4. Bard becomes Gemini

Google has officially renamed its ‘Bard’ AI to Gemini, and has announced that it’s rolling out a phone app to compliment its AI overhaul, along with the launch of Gemini Advanced. Advanced is the new high-end AI chatbot from Google (powered by the company’s new Ultra 1.0 model), and is capable of assisting with much more advanced prompts, such as coding scenarios and sample quizzes. The new chatbot is launching as a subscription service, the ‘Google One AI Premium Plan’, which costs $32.99 per month in Australia (though the first two months are free). “In blind evaluations with our third-party raters, Gemini Advanced with Ultra 1.0 is now the most preferred chatbot compared to leading alternatives.”

5. FCC bans AI robocalls

The Wall Street Journal reports that the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has ruled that the use of AI voices in robocalls is illegal in the country, as it’s concerned that the technology could be used to deceive people. “Bad actors are using AI-generated voices in unsolicited robocalls to extort vulnerable family members, imitate celebrities, and misinform voters,” FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said. “We’re putting the fraudsters behind these robocalls on notice.”

BONUS ITEM: Finally, a keyboard for David Cronenberg.

I made a keyboard out of raw meat and it (mostly) worked pic.twitter.com/OFvlmi0deA — uwo’s lab | the funny science man (@uwutoowo1) February 8, 2024

Have a lovely weekend.

Image: Google.