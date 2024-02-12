Tech News: 5 Things to Know in Australia Today

Good morning. Let’s get into the tech news.

1. Nvidia boss calls for sovereign AI development

iTnews reports that Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is urging countries to have their own sovereign AI capabilities in place to best take advantage of the growing space, while also defending their culture. Nvidia is one of the companies making heaps of money from AI, achieving a $US1.73 trillion valuation this week backed by its AI chips. “The rest of it is really up to you to take initiative, activate your industry, build the infrastructure, as fast as you can,” Huang said at the World Government Summit in Dubai.

2. Xbox to announce its future on a podcast

With rumours circling that Xbox is going multiplatform, and putting its games on PlayStation and Nintendo platforms, the Microsoft gaming division has said that it will discuss ‘updates on the Xbox business’ on the Official Xbox Podcast on February 13 at 7am AEDT. Xbox figureheads Phil Spencer (head of Xbox), Sarah Bond (corporate vice president), and Matt Booty (head of Xbox game studios) will be on the show.

3. Elon’s Twitter really wants to be taken seriously by creators

Twitter (now X) is adding ad targeting features for videos, to better incentivise video content creators (such as those from YouTube and TikTok) to make content for the platform. Bloomberg reports that advertisers will be able to pre-roll ads on the videos made by creators of their choosing with an update coming this month. There will supposedly be a revenue split between advertisers and creators for these ads, but X hasn’t said what it’ll be.

4. Google spending big on AI training

Google has pledged 25 million euros to train people in Europe on how to use AI programs. Reported by Reuters, the tech giant said that applications for not-for-profit organisations and social enterprises have been opened, and the company will also run “growth academies” to support scaled integration of AI into businesses.

5. New test could warn of Alzheimer’s 10 years early

A new blood protein test could potentially alert patients 10 years in advance to the fact that they could develop Alzheimer’s. Researchers behind the study, as reported by SBS News, claim that blood tests could be developed that catch patients at risk of dementia. Discussions around commercial viability have already begun.

BONUS ITEM: Nickelodeon’s coverage of the Super Bowl was wild.

