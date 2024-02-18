Tech News: 5 Things to Know in Australia Today

Good morning. It’s a new week and it’s time to get into the tech news.

1. $14 million for Australian renewable development centre

$14 million has been allocated to Powering Australia Limited to establish the Powering Australia Industry Growth Centre. The money comes from the Federal Government’s Australian Made Battery Plan, with hopes to commercialise local battery technologies and encourage connections between critical mineral producers and manufacturers. “Batteries, renewables and other low-emissions technologies offer huge opportunities for Australian industry to create jobs and the sovereign capabilities critical to our economic success,” Federal Minister for Industry and Science Ed Husic said.

2. Apple to face huge fine in Europe

Bloomberg is reporting that Apple is set to face a 500 million euro fine over allegations that it unfairly silenced streaming rivals such as Spotify. Apple is supposedly unfairly treating rivals on its platforms, by not allowing Spotify to advertise cheaper subscription alternatives outside of its app store. It’s set to be Apple’s first-ever fine from the bloc.

4. EU expands internet toxicity crackdown

Staying in the EU, AP reports that the EU is expanding its digital rules to almost all of the online platforms within the region, beginning the next phase of its internet toxicity crackdown. The rules introduced under the Digital Services Act are set to apply to marketplaces and intermediaries, with the only exempt platforms being small businesses with less than 50 employees and revenue of less than 10 million euros annually. “Users, Member States and platforms can now use the tools under the DSA to shape a safer and more transparent online world,” European Commission Executive Vice President Margrethe Vestager said.

3. Tech giants sign election interference pact

Twenty tech giants, including Meta, Google, and OpenAI have signed a pact on fighting AI-powered election misinformation. With AI-generated imagery, videos, and audio improving over time, the dangers posed to elections have been acknowledged by these companies, and they’re looking to introduce interference mitigations, content distribution detections, and other specific commitments. “Elections are the beating heart of democracies. The Tech Accord to Combat Deceptive Use of AI in 2024 elections is a crucial step in advancing election integrity, increasing societal resilience, and creating trustworthy tech practices,” Munich Security Conference chairman Doctor Christoph Heusgen said.

5. NASA looking for Mars simulation test subjects

Ending things on a lighter note, NASA is looking for volunteers to take part in a year-long Mars simulation. It’s the second of three scheduled ground-based missions set to aid exploration of the red planet, and will take place in a 1,700-square-foot 3D-printed habitat in Houston. You know, in case you reckon you’re up for the task (you will need to be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident to apply though, sorry).

BONUS ITEM: My kind of TV.

There is a german TV show where contestants try to split things perfectly in half pic.twitter.com/ZM8Me58qCr — Dexerto (@Dexerto) February 17, 2024

Have a lovely day.

Image: iStock