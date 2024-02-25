Tech News: 5 Things to Know in Australia Today

Good morning. It’s a new week and it’s time to get into the tech news.

1. Aussie plans merger with Superloop

NBN provider Aussie Broadband has announced plans to merge with competitor Superloop, after submitting a non-binding indicative proposal that would result in Aussie owning 100 per cent of shares in the company. Aussie has acquired a 19.9 per cent relevant interest in Superloop, and the company believes there is a “strong competitive rationale” for the merger. “We believe the combination of Aussie Broadband and Superloop will be value accretive for both of our shareholders and importantly, improve our positioning and customer propositions in what is a highly competitive industry,” Aussie Broadband Group managing director Phillip Britt said.

2. Telstra boss talks big on AI

Telstra CEO Vicki Brady has declared that 2024 will be the year that AI will cross into the mainstream, The Australian reports. “We will see generative AI at scale, making a difference in our business for our teams, for our customers,” Brady said to The Australian at Mobile World Congress 2024 (MWC 2024) in Barcelona. “I do think this year’s a year of big impact.”

3. Samsung to reveal smart ring at MWC 2024

Samsung will finally lift the curtain on the Galaxy Ring at MWC 2024 and is set to publically display the new product for the first time. “Galaxy Ring is being unveiled as a new health form factor that simplifies everyday wellness, supporting smarter and healthier living via a more connected digital wellness platform — Samsung Health,” Samsung said in an announcement. We’ve been excited to see more about this product ever since we got to see the first teaser live in San Jose.

4. Humanoid robot startup garners support from Nvidia, OpenAI, and more

Bloomberg reports that tech giants Nvidia, OpenAI, Intel, Samsung, Microsoft, and Amazon have thrown funding behind FigureAI, a humanoid robot startup, in an attempt to find more purpose for AI. The startup is raising $US675 million to develop human-like robots, according to sources to Bloomberg who wished not to be named. FigureAI is developing bots to assist with labour shortages and to fulfil jobs that are otherwise dangerous for humans.

5. Odysseus safe on the Moon, but sideways

Good news: Intuitive Machines’ Odysseus lander, the first U.S.-built lander to arrive on the moon in decades, didn’t land upright on the lunar surface – but everything is fine. Engadget reports that the lander is still sending pictures back to Earth, and its solar panels are still positioned to get a charge. Its mission is expected to last for slightly more than a week.

BONUS ITEM: Computer pyramid.

Have a lovely day.

Image: FigureAI