Samsung Reveals Its Latest Gadget, the Galaxy Ring

Samsung has just revealed the Galaxy Ring, a health-focused smart device for tracking your daily exercise, similar to a smartwatch but worn on your finger.

We only got a short glimpse of the ring at the end of Samsung Unpacked, and Samsung kept tight-lipped about the gadget in the leadup to its reveal, despite leaks. At the time of writing, Samsung hasn’t discussed how the Ring will be integrated into the rest of its product suite, but we’re learning more as we go.

Gizmodo Australia has learned that the ring will be released inline with the rest of Samsung’s wearable product range, and that it will collect long-term health data with a focus on 24/7 tracking. The company believes the ring will function as a simplified health tracking gadget, with an enhanced end-to-end experience.

We’ll update this article as we learn about the Galaxy Ring. Pricing, availability, and specific models haven’t been announced just yet, and it seems like it will be some time until these details are discussed.

In the meantime, Samsung has also revealed the Galaxy S24, the Galaxy S24+, and the Galaxy S24 Ultra, along with a wide range of AI features coming to its devices.

Zachariah Kelly travelled to San Jose as a guest of Samsung.

Image: Zachariah Kelly/Gizmodo Australia

This article will be constantly updated.