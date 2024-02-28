Tech News: 5 Things to Know in Australia Today

Good morning. We’re almost at the end of the week. Let’s get into the tech news.

1. Toyota calls for fuel standards delay

At the event where Toyota revealed its first EV in Australia, BZ4X (sarcastically, a Model Y ‘killer’), the carmaker reportedly called for fuel efficiency standards to be delayed. Carsales reports that Toyota reckons the standards are being introduced too quickly, and has threatened to pass an increase in costs onto consumers. “I think Option B with some alterations to the timing of implementation and the categorisation and maybe even the credit system could be looked at,” said Toyota Australia marketing chief Sean Hanley, in reference to one of the proposed models.

2. Auspost picks up AI

The Australian is reporting that Australia Post has integrated AI into some of its business. The national post service penned a deal with Salesforce last month, that would see AI products rolled out across the company. “Investment in cutting-edge technology is crucial in ensuring we set the business up for success as we continue to simplify and modernise our operations,” Australia Post’s executive general manager of enterprise, Michael McNamara, said.

3. Speaking of AI

Reuters reports that Apple is planning to disclose more about its AI plans later this year. CEO Tim Cook said in the company’s annual shareholder meeting that “incredible breakthrough potential for generative AI, which is why we’re currently investing significantly in this area. We believe that will unlock transformative opportunities for users when it comes to productivity, problem-solving and more.” We may hear more at WWDC 2024 in June.

4. But wait, there’s more

Duolingo has reported user growth since its introduction of AI, however, as reported by Bloomberg, the language learning app is starting to see growth slowing. The company was lambasted for its introduction of AI last month, after cutting 10 per cent of its workforce. The company says that it has no plans for any further redundancies.

5. Dubai jet suit racing

Let’s end on a lighter note. AP is reporting that Dubai hosted its first-ever jet suit race. Iron Man-like pilots were equipped with seven jet engines on their bodies, and were controlling jet engines with their backs and arms. “Yes, the world of Marvel superheroes and DC Comics, they have created that dream book with CGI, and we’ve got the closest I think anybody’s ever got to delivering that for real.” founder and chief test pilot for Gravity Industries Richard Browning said.

Jet suit pilots in action during the 1st Dubai Jet Suit Championship in Dubai, United Arab Emirates https://t.co/h3nbSFiCyM



📸: Waleed Zein pic.twitter.com/g5QGuqWZ8f — Anadolu Images (@anadoluimages) February 28, 2024

BONUS ITEM: Willy’s Chocolate Experience really is the gift that keeps on giving.

Stand-up comedian hired to play Willy Wonka at the widely criticised ‘Willy’s Chocolate Experience’ breaks his silence:



“I’m constantly applying for more acting jobs and comedy work, then I got a phone call saying, ‘Congratulations you are going to play Willy Wonka, we will send… pic.twitter.com/Y4tkDopcKD — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 28, 2024

Have a lovely day.

Image: Toyota