That ‘Adrian Dittmann’ Guy Sure Sounds Like Elon Musk

There’s quite the mystery on Twitter/X these days, and it involves the head Twit himself, Elon Musk. It seems one of the most ardent pro Musk accounts on the site is rumoured to just be the Musk himself, parading as his own fan boy. If true, boy, that would be real sad.

Adrian Dittmann is a blue-checked profile that’s been on the site since 2021. He’s found notoriety before when he apparently interacted with Musk on a Twitter Spaces last year and shocked listeners noted the similarities in the two men’s voices, according to Futurism. More recently, Dittmann entered a Spaces room with Alex Jones and conspiracy theorist David Icke. Icke was criticising Jones for being extremely lenient in his treatment of Musk. And then, as if to prove Icke’s point, Jones treated Dittmann as Musk, despite Dittman insisting he wasn’t the billionaire several times. Which really only muddies the water further, as Jones has built an empire on creating profitable, attention-grabbing lies.

Dittman and Musk then got together in a Spaces again this week to try and clear things up, but it oddly doesn’t do the job. Elon Musk sounds like he’s on the other side of the room from his mic and is barely audible at times, while Dittmann’s voice is clear as a bell. It frankly would seem like a good way to mask that you are playing both of the voices.

The guy sure tweets like Musk, has the same ideals and has an incredibly similar South African accent as well. Apparently Dittmann even looks like Musk, though no images of him appear on his Twitter/X profile. Could that level of fan boy brain rot be achieved? If it is Musk, the level of support from Dittmann’s account becomes a little sad.

“You’re an amazing father, Elon. Your kids are very lucky to have you,” Dittmann wrote in response to an image of Musk and his son according to Futurism.

This wouldn’t be the first time Musk has reportedly been caught using burner accounts. Rich people have been masquerading as normal poors under assumed names ever since they got the idea in the 1992 Disney animated feature “Aladdin.” It’s easier than ever if you just keep your gutter tours to a nondescript profile picture on your social media feed.

Of course, Dittmann denies he is Musk, but then Musk would say that wouldn’t he? Ohhhh…wow, I get it now! This conspiracy theorist stuff is fun. Do you think David Icke might want another interview?