Vintage Superman Storyboards Offer a Rare Glimpse Behind the Scenes

Cleary, Richard Donner’s 1978 Superman: The Movie is one of the best superhero films ever. It’s both epic and intimate, exciting and funny, and way ahead of its time in terms of special effects. Superman is one of those movies that you watch, are in awe of, and automatically assume any chance of owning a piece of that magic has long since passed.

Not so fast. An event called the California International Antiquarian Book Fair takes place February 9-11 at Pier 27 in San Francisco, and it will include a piece of Superman history. Peter Harrington Rare Books will have on display a set of 18 original storyboards from Donner’s Superman by legendary artist Ivor Beddoes. Originating from the private collection of author George Locke, the images largely come from the film’s opening scenes on Krypton and provide a fascinating window into the film’s production. Plus, they can be yours, if you have £25,000 (around $US31,600) to spare.

In addition to the Superman storyboards, the Harrington display includes rare editions of The Lord of the Rings, The Little Prince, and Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? Very cool stuff. Find out more info on the event here, and check out this slideshow of the Superman art.

All 18 Superman Storyboards

Superman Storyboard by Ivor Beddoes

Superman Storyboard by Ivor Beddoes

Superman Storyboard by Ivor Beddoes

Superman Storyboard by Ivor Beddoes

Superman Storyboard by Ivor Beddoes

Image: Ivor Beddoes/Peter Harrington Rare Books