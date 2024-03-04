James Gunn’s Superman Nabs Wendell Pierce as Perry White

As the upcoming Superman movie begins filming over in Atlanta, it’s landed one more actor to round out its principle cast: beloved actor Wendell Pierce will playPerry White.

Per the Hollywood Reporter, the Wire alum has been tapped to portray the editor-in-chief of the Daily Planet. The character’s been a fixture of Superman for decades since his debut in a 1940s radio serial, particularly over in non-comics media: on the silver screen, he was first played by Jackie Cooper in the Christopher Reeve films, followed by Frank Langella in Superman Returns and Laurence Fishburne in the DCEU movies. With Perry’s inclusion, the Planet quartet of him, Clark Kent (David Corenswet), Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan), and Jimmy Olsen (Skyler Gisondo) is complete!

This new Superman will be the DC hero’s first solo movie since Man of Steel all the way back in 2013, to say nothing of how it’s also the start of Gunn and Peter Safran’s new DC movie universe. While the movie is said to chiefly explore Superman finding his place in the world, it’s also going to be introducing a number of characters outside his Metropolis-centered orbit (such as Mister Terrific, Hawkgirl, Metamorpho, and Maxwell Lord), along with more classic fixtures like Lex Luthor (as played by Nicholas Hoult) and Supergirl (Milly Alcock).

It’s a hell of a cast we’ve got here, and it’ll be interesting to see how it all comes together when Superman comes to theaters on July 11, 2025.

