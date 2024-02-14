Wicked’s First Trailer Heralds a Witchy Arrival

At long last, the Super Bowl spot for Wicked: Part One finally gives us a new look at Oz. Jon M. Chu’s cinematic musical adaptation stars Ariana Grande and Cynthis Erivo in a new story behind The Wizard of Oz’s witchy feuds.

The movie is based on the Broadway musical from Winnie Holzman and Stephen Schwartz, which was adapted from Gregory Macguire’s novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West—itself, of course, adapted rom L. Frank Baum’s The Wonderful Wizard of Oz and its own much-loved 1939 film. Erivo stars as Ephalba, the future Wicked Witch of the West, and the story explores her friendship with Glinda the Good Witch (Grande).

Check out the trailer which showcases the music, the glamor, and magic of Oz in a way we’ve never seen before.

Wicked. See it on the big screen this Thanksgiving. 💚💖 pic.twitter.com/JCRr6z6HAv — Wicked Movie (@wickedmovie) February 11, 2024

The film also stars Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madam Morrible, Jonathan Bailey as Prince Fiyero, Marissa Bode as Nessarose, and Ethan Slater as Boq. Wicked: Part One releases this November 27, with Part Two coming November 26, 2025.

