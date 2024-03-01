A Cybertruck on Treads Is Unfortunately Very Cool

Anyone with eyes who has looked at the Cybertruck(and isn’t an Elon Musk bootlicker) probably has come to the same conclusion I have: This thing is butt ugly and looks dumb as hell. With its weird, stainless steel, straight-edged body panels, the Cybertruck is not a good-looking vehicle. However, one small modification changed my entire perspective on Tesla’s electric pickup truck: fuckin’ snow treads.

A group of YouTube mechanics, called Sparks Motors, showed off their Cybertruck, but it didn’t have wheels. Instead, it had four very large snow tracks, and God dammit it looks absolutely sick. I am so ashamed to feel this way. Dubbed the “CyberTrax,” this thing was clearly made to stop people from clowning regular Cybertrucks getting stuck in the snow.

@heavydsparksMco was trying to hold off on posting any videos of the CyberTrax until we had the full YouTube video ready to go but I’m impatient and really just wanna share it with you right now, so here ya go….enjoy 😎



Huge thanks to the folks at teslamotors for being so cool… pic.twitter.com/yIB4mezTyO — SparksMotorsSMCO®️ (@sparks_motorsMc) February 22, 2024

To go along with the massive treads, the CyberTrax also gets two rows of spotlights with four on the front bumper and six on the truck’s roof. That definitely adds to why this thing looks so fucking cool.

Here’s a little more about what these guys did to make the CyberTrax a reality, from Futurism:

To accommodate the tracks, the mechanics bolstered the Cybertruck’s suspension system with a custom support structure. That’s a much-needed addition, because the SUV’s most powerful option weighs a beastly 6,800 pounds, which is about 2,000 pounds more than a four-door F-150 pickup truck. Still, even with the added reinforcement, the Cybertruck’s fancy steering may be a nagging issue. As one of the Diesel Brothers admitted in an Instagram update, a rod in the rear steering system had broken in half during a recent test. But it sounds like the team has since ironed out the flaws, even getting some help from Tesla along the way, they claimed.

Right now, we’ve only got a little teaser of the CyberTrax, but a full YouTube video will be out sooner or later on the Sparks Motors channel.

It remains to be seen if they did anything to make the Cybertruck’s battery last a bit longer because we all know how some EVs do when the weather gets cold. I guess you could say the CyberTrax is meant to be here for a good time, not a long time.

All in all, I’m just really bummed that I find this truck incredibly cool looking. I’m a New York liberal elitist. I need to hate the Cybertruck (I still hate the regular one, don’t worry).