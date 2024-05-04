Kristen Stewart Is Returning to Vampire Movies (With Oscar Isaac This Time)

It’s been over a decade since the final Twilight movie, so the timing feels just right for Kristen Stewart to enter her second vampire era with Flesh of the Gods. Things are going to be quite a bit different this time around though, with Oscar Isaac as her co-star and Mandy director Panos Cosmatos at the helm.

The story—written by Se7en’s Andrew Kevin Walker from a story by Walker and Cosmatos—sounds about as far from supernatural teen romance as you can get. As the Hollywood Reporter describes it, “vampire thriller” Flesh of the Gods “follows a married couple, Raoul (Isaac) and Alex (Stewart), who descend each evening from their luxury skyscraper condo and head into an electric nighttime realm of ‘80s LA. When they cross paths with the mysterious and enigmatic woman and her hard-partying cabal, Raoul and Alex are seduced into a glamorous, surrealistic world of hedonism, thrills, and violence.”

If that weren’t already enough to make you plan on buying repeat movie tickets in the future, the trade has this statement from the director: “Like Los Angeles itself Flesh of the Gods inhabits the liminal realm between fantasy and nightmare. Both propulsive and hypnotic, Flesh will take you on a hot rod joy ride deep into the glittering heart of hell.”

Mandy—which was also a hot rod joy ride into the heart of hell, which was especially glittering in that context—became an instant cult sensation after its 2018 release, and the casting of Stewart and Isaac couldn’t be more exciting. Maybe there’ll be a role for noted vampire movie fan (and Mandy star) Nicolas Cage in all this madness? We’ll surely learn more as work progresses on Flesh of the Gods; according to THR, it’s aiming to film this year.