Alex Garland’s Civil War Is Apparently a Freaking Masterpiece

Since the first images were revealed from Alex Garland’s Civil War, it just had the vibe of something noteworthy. Whether the movie was good or bad, simply the idea of a film depicting a modern American civil war was simultaneously terrifying and intriguing.

Civil War opens in theaters April 12 and had its world premiere at South by Southwest earlier this week, where it kind of blew the roof off the place. At least that’s what it seems like from the huge reactions on social media, hailing the film as a modern masterpiece.

Written and directed by Garland (Ex Machina, Annihilation), Civil War stars Kirsten Dunst, Cailee Spaeny, and others. It follows a team of journalists in a war-torn United States who must get to the White House before it’s overrun. And while the majority of reactions to the film were overwhelmingly positive, there were plenty of more measured, and even completely contradictory, opinions too. Here are just a few that we found on social media.

Am I allowed to say now? Garland’s CIVIL WAR is fucking incredible. — Walter Chaw 周瑜 (@mangiotto) March 15, 2024

#CivilWar is phenomenal. Alex Garland’s latest is a wholly consuming war movie. An epic but deeply intimate piece that uses the experience and motivations of a group of military-embedded journalists to highlight the deeply chilling reality of living in a world that never learns.… pic.twitter.com/hWxCYdSSbX — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) March 15, 2024

Alex Garland’s “CIVIL WAR” is an absolute fucking MASTERPIECE. A riveting, unflinching, visceral cautionary tale that’s scary as hell. Watching it, one can’t help but feel how close we are to this actually happening, making it a MUST SEE to stop it before it actually does. #SXSW pic.twitter.com/IO66iO0rIU — Scott Mantz 🖖 (@MovieMantz) March 15, 2024

#CivilWar is hard to watch but impossible to look away from. Kirsten Dunst is incredible, steely and vulnerable, but Wagner Moura, Cailee Spaeny & Stephen McKinley Henderson each get important moments to shine.



The movie is about war, journalism, and (lack of) empathy. @sxsw pic.twitter.com/t6gZnd1UDR — The Distracted Tatiana (@myrcellasear) March 15, 2024

Um… Alex Garland’s Civil War is incredible. A true knockout. The movies I want to compare it to will force an overhype situation, so I’ll just leave it at that. One of the most engrossing movies I’ve seen in years. Goddamn. — Eric Vespe (@EricVespe) March 15, 2024

Alex Garland is back, baby! CIVIL WAR is an absolutely stunning piece of cinema that is much more than the trailers imply. A haunting cautionary tale, a gripping reflection of today, and a tense AF movie. The sound design is brilliant, and the cast is fantastic. Watch it in IMAX! pic.twitter.com/2VSpCUMlqs — Rafael Motamayor (@RafaelMotamayor) March 15, 2024

Alex Garland’s #CivilWar is unlike anything I’ve ever watched. It’s a big, viscous, action-packed war picture from A24, which means it brings with it a richness & depth you don’t get anywhere else. Garland’s best work – flawless cinematography & gripping from start to finish. pic.twitter.com/Opbx5URRmq — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) March 15, 2024

#CivilWar is insane, a masterpiece and the best movie of the year so far.



This movie is perfectly executed. A breathtaking portrait of what is to leave in a war territory and how tragic it can be. It’s terrifying, it’ll have you on the edge of your seat for the whole film. pic.twitter.com/0CpeDINPoF — The Hollywood Handle (@HollywoodHandle) March 15, 2024

CIVIL WAR – My butt is soooo clenched. I may never poop again. Technically stunning, emotionally powerful, it’s very existence an audacious triumph – this movie rules harder than a tape measure. I can’t wait to watch America react to this film. #SXSW pic.twitter.com/9V4qBaIAjz — Rob Saucedo (@robsaucedo2500) March 15, 2024

Alex Garland’s CIVIL WAR is a masterpiece. My heart was constantly racing and my jaw was on the floor by the final act. Get rid of any expectations you have and see it in the loudest theater possible. #SXSW pic.twitter.com/LAkQ377SyC — Jason Kauzlarich (@JasonKauz) March 15, 2024

#CIVILWAR : Holy shit, it’s absolutely incredible. Edge of your seat and you’ll never believe what you’re witnessing on screen. It blew my mind. Tom Holland’s debut as Spider-Man was mind blowing. I was on Team Iron Man all the way. — matt rorabeck (@mattrorabeck) March 15, 2024

Civil War is a 5 / 5 ⭐️ visceral experience that is a masterpiece of direction, performance, sound design, and script. I’ll be thinking about this one – and the way I view footage and photos of war and atrocities – for some time. Thank you, Alex Garland and a24. pic.twitter.com/g3DGGSKBBK — William Lindus (@whatevercove) March 15, 2024

I really loved Civil War – it has its issues but it works really well. https://t.co/GjGsa3NLjb — Kate Sánchez @ #PAXEast (@OhMyMithrandir) March 15, 2024

Alex Garland’s #CIVILWAR is a masterpiece. Feels like a cross between a civil war movie and an A24 movie. Kirsten Dunst equally channels Tara Reid and Faye Dunaway and is unbelievable. Will never look at people the same way again. Offerman’s Oscar campaign starts now 🤯 #SXSW pic.twitter.com/KngJHGbhqp — Sharon Haircut, esq. (@HoleAndOates) March 15, 2024

I’m speechless, Alex Garland’s Civil War is not only the best movie of the year but the most important. A haunting story that’s beautifully shot and led by a tremendous cast. There is nothing quite like it and you’re not ready. A true modern masterpiece! #sxsw pic.twitter.com/l8hEzhQltp — Luis @ #SXSW (@cultureelixir) March 15, 2024

Those are the positive, and here are a few negative.

Civil War: Never seen a movie so loud with so little to say. Just so sad that Alex Garland never directed anything else after Ex Machina, Annihilation, and Devs. #SXSW2024 — Jeff Zhang 张佶润 (@strangeharbors) March 15, 2024

Well, I might be in the minority, but Civil War was absolutely WORSE than I expected.



Fucking wow — valerie complex 🔜SXSW (@ValerieComplex) March 15, 2024

Who’s right? Who’s wrong? How will you feel? Find out on April 12 when Civil War hits theaters.

