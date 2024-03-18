Alex Garland’s Civil War Is Apparently a Freaking Masterpiece

Since the first images were revealed from Alex Garland’s Civil War, it just had the vibe of something noteworthy. Whether the movie was good or bad, simply the idea of a film depicting a modern American civil war was simultaneously terrifying and intriguing.
Civil War opens in theaters April 12 and had its world premiere at South by Southwest earlier this week, where it kind of blew the roof off the place. At least that’s what it seems like from the huge reactions on social media, hailing the film as a modern masterpiece.
Written and directed by Garland (Ex Machina, Annihilation), Civil War stars Kirsten Dunst, Cailee Spaeny, and others. It follows a team of journalists in a war-torn United States who must get to the White House before it’s overrun. And while the majority of reactions to the film were overwhelmingly positive, there were plenty of more measured, and even completely contradictory, opinions too. Here are just a few that we found on social media.
Those are the positive, and here are a few negative.
Who’s right? Who’s wrong? How will you feel? Find out on April 12 when Civil War hits theaters.
