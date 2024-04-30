The Final Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes Trailer Includes a Major Spoiler

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is just over a week away and if you are still on the fence about it, a major revelation in a new trailer might change that.

Fox just released the film’s final trailer and while it’s mostly just a highlight reel of the major beats in the film—as trailers often are—we also learn something quite new and potentially shocking about the film. We won’t spoil it here, butit’s in the trailer, so watch at your own risk; below, we’ll talk about it a bit.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes | Final Trailer Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes | Final Trailer

Yes, humans can talk in Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes—presumably not all of them since you see the apes in total and utter shock at the revelation, but it happens. Why do we care? Because at the end of War for the Planet of the Apes, it was clear the Simian Flu that killed most of humanity had mutated and was now actively devolving humans. All surviving humans began to lose the ability to speak. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is set “generations” later so the assumption is that would have run its course by now, basically making all remaining humans nothing but wild animals. In fact, we see that in the previous trailers where apes have full reign and are hunting humans. But, apparently, not all humans are feral.

This revelation, while certainly a spoiler, does raise even more fascinating questions though. Ones we’re guessing Fox figured were intriguing enough to get people even more excited for the film, hence putting this out there now. Questions like how is it possible this girl can talk? Are there others who can talk? How much do they know about everything? What do they think about apes? All very fun things to ponder as we wait for the film to open.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes was written by Josh Friedman (Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles) and is directed by Wes Ball. It stars Owen Teague (It), Freya Allan (The Witcher), Kevin Durand (Locke & Key), Peter Macon (Shameless), and William H. Macy (Fargo). It’s in theaters May 10 and we’ll have much more in the coming days.

