This Is How Much a Tesla Model 3 and Y Costs in Australia Now

While the Tesla Model Y facelift may be some time away, you can still get two of the four main Tesla vehicles in Australia – it’s less S3XY and more 3Y these days after the S and the X were discontinued down under. With different trims of each car available, you might have questions about every Tesla available in Australia, as it’s not entirely the same as in other regions.

Let’s get stuck into it. with a new Model 3 out (and a performance trim set to arrive sometime soon), let’s dive into Australia’s most popular electric car maker.

Every Tesla available in Australia

By far the most successful electric car company is Tesla. Led by “Technoking” (yes, that’s what Tesla calls its CEO) Elon Musk, we’re likely to see the Tesla name for years to come – especially if the mythical ‘Model 2’ ever gets made.

Tesla currently offers two vehicles in Australia with three variants each – the Model 3 and the Model Y. The Model S and X were available in Australia, but this is no longer the case. Fun fact: these cars spell out S3XY (this blew my mind when I first realised it). Let’s go through them.

The Tesla Model 3

The Tesla Model 3 is the cheapest Tesla available in Australia at the moment. Starting at $61,900 for the RWD (before additional costs), the Tesla Model 3 is capable of reaching 100 km/h in 6.1 seconds, with a maximum range of 513 kilometres. The Dual-Motor Long Range model is capable of zero to 100 km/h in 4.4 seconds with a maximum range of 629 kilometres.

The Tesla Model 3 starts at $61,900, whereas the Tesla Model 3 Dual-Motor Long Range costs $71,900. Pricing and specs of the Performance variant are to be announced. Deliveries for the 2024 facelift are set to begin between January and March 2024.

In our review, we weren’t too thrilled with the new indicator buttons and the on-screen gear shifter, nor were we thrilled about not having a birds-eye view in a car past $60,000, but it’s a pleasure to drive and it is absolutely one of the best-looking EVs in the country.

The Tesla Model Y

The Tesla Model Y is built on the same platform as the Model 3, and uses many of the same parts as the original vehicle, but is an SUV. It starts at $65,400 for the RWD model, $78,400 for the long-range, dual-motor model, and $91,400 for the performance AWD model.

The RWD model is capable of about 455km range and zero to 100km/h in 6.9 seconds, whereas the long-range model is capable of a 533 km range and zero to 100km/h in 5 seconds. The performance model is capable of about 514km range and zero to 100km/h in 3.7 seconds.

In our initial review of the Model Y, we loved it, though we were caught a bit off-guard by the lack of information behind the steering wheel and by just how much of the car operates through the centre touch screen. It was a pleasure to drive and sit in regardless, and it remains the best backseat we’ve ever sat in for a car review.

The Performance variant, on the other hand, totally took us to Musk land, it’s a rocket of a car and it was exciting to see Tesla at its best.

Should I buy a new Tesla in Australia?

If you want the feeling of a new car, don’t let anything stop you from purchasing a new Tesla – although like with any purchase, I would highly recommend comparing around to see what else is on offer. It’s worth considering alternatives to the Tesla range. Newcomers BYD, Cupra, and Polestar each offer interesting alternatives to the range, but you might end up loving an EV from Ford, Hyundai, or Kia.

What incentives are available to me if I want to buy a Tesla?

Good question! Some Australian states and territories (in particular Queensland, Western Australia, and the ACT) offer incentive programs if you want to buy a new electric vehicle. Incentives and programs vary from state to state, so it’s best to read up on what is available to you before making a purchase. Victoria, South Australia, and New South Wales have all axed their EV rebate incentives.

What are some Tesla Model 3 alternatives?

Although the Tesla Model 3 offers one of the best cost-to-range electric vehicles in Australia, there are other options. The Polestar 2, which we reviewed, is worth considering, as it’s probably the closest thing you’ll get to a Tesla without the Musk name, and the MG4 is worth considering if you’re after a more affordable electric car.

What other Tesla cars are coming to Australia?

The only upcoming Tesla currently planned for Australia is the Tesla Model 3 Performance, though we haven’t received anything on pricing and availability just yet.

The new Tesla Roadster is also planned for Australia (or you can pick up a second-hand original model) but we’ll wait for more solid news on that, considering it isn’t available anywhere in the world just yet. The Cybertruck isn’t planned for Australia at the moment, and as previously written, the Model S and X are no longer available down under.

