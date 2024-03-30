Florence Pugh Takes Us on a Tour of the Thunderbolts Set

There’s a new crew of ne’er do wells joining up to save the world in Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts. The new film starring Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, this era’s Black Widow, has started shooting in Atlanta, Georgia and the actress has given fans a look behind the scenes of the shoot.

In a delightful Instagram reel, also shared on X, Pugh gives us a look at Yelena’s new costume and a first glimpse at the logo of the upcoming Marvel team-up film featuring Contessa Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), Red Guardian (David Harbour), the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell), and Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko) alongside Black Widow. Alas there are no glimpses of the team yet—just some fun teases for one of Yelena’s scenes where she’s in a compound of some sort.

Florence Pugh is here to show you a few things she can’t show you.



Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts* is now in production. pic.twitter.com/XGkNWFm5zC — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) March 27, 2024

Here’s a look at the new costume for Yelena’s Black Widow; we’re digging the short hair.

Black Widow costume first look!

And here’s a look at director Jake Schreier on deck with a quick look at the scene they’re shooting with the set chairs revealing the official Thunderbolts logo. They go back and forth teasing that they really shouldn’t be showing any of this.

Thunderbolts logo

Thunderbolts arrives in theaters May 2, 2025.

