MORNING SPOILERS: Thunderbolts Might Be Close to Finding a Steven Yeun Replacement

Netflix wants to make a sequel to Leo already. Go behind the scenes on Ghosbusters: The Frozen Empire. Plus, Wolf Pack will howl no more at Paramount. Spoilers, away!

Thunderbolts

THR reports that Marvel is close to tapping Top Gun: Maverick’s Lewis Pullman to replace Steven Yeun as a key role in Thunderbolts.

Leo 2

During a recent interview with The Wrap, co-chief executive officer of Netflix Ted Sarandos revealed the streamer is “kicking around” the idea of a sequel to last year’s Leo.

We’re kicking around Leo 2 right now. The animation team is firing on all cylinders.

Kingsman 3

Matthew Vaughn also provided Collider with an update on Kingsman 3.

So Kingsman 3, we’ve got to get on with before Colin [Firth] is way too old and dare I say it, Taron’s [Egerton] getting on as well. So, Kingsman 3 is definitely the conclusion of their relationship. Act one is being written. Act three is being written. Act Two needs some work, right? And so we know how it ends, we know how it begins.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

Fandango has a couple behind-the-scenes images from Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.

New BTS images from the set of #GhostbustersFrozenEmpire, coming exclusively to movie theaters March 22. Head here to watch the trailer & sign up for FanAlerts👇https://t.co/HyXlNAHLwv pic.twitter.com/jjyDKnqDTX — Fandango (@Fandango) January 23, 2024

Immaculate

Coming Soon also has a new poster for Immaculate starring Sydney Sweeney.

Stopmotion

A stop frame animator’s puppets begin to take on a life of their own in the trailer for Stopmotion, starring Aisling Franciosi.

Stopmotion – Official Trailer | HD | IFC Films

Tuesday

Elsewhere, the grim specter of Death arrives to Julia Louis Dreyfus in the form of a shapeshifting parrot to guide her through the last days of her terminally ill daughter in the trailer for Tuesday.

Tuesday | Official Trailer HD | A24

The Last of Us

According to Deadline, Mark Mylod (The Menu) is attached to direct at least one episode of The Last of Us season two. He joins previously-confirmed directors Peter Hoar, Nina Lopez-Corrado, Stephen Williams and Kate Herron alongside showrunners Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann.

Wolf Pack

Finally, TV Line reports Paramount+ has canceled Wolf Pack after a single season.

