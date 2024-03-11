Hubbl Is a Brand New Streaming Device, Here’s What You Need to Know

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

There’s a new streaming device in town – and it wants to help you save on your subscriptions. Produced by the Foxtel Group, the Hubbl is a recently released streaming device that aims to streamline the way you stream movies and TV.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Hubbl.

What is Hubbl and how does it work?

Image: Hubbl

As mentioned before, the streaming device was produced by the Foxtel Group, so it’s Binge and Kayo-focused – which is good news if those are your services of choice. The device includes the apps for major streaming services such as Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video preinstalled, along with free-to-air VOD like SBS OnDemand, 10 Play and 9Now. You’re also able to watch free-to-air TV by plugging your aerial into the Hubbl.

From what we’ve seen, the primary focus of the Hubbl is to streamline the user’s experience. It allows you to search across streaming apps and free-to-air TV channels, meaning you can now get a broader view of what’s available for certain actors or directors, instead of hopping from app to app. You can do this manually or via the remote control’s voice command feature. If you’re in a multi-person household, Hubbl also gives you the option of creating personalised watchlists for each user.

The Hubbl will set you back $99, with no further subscriptions – outside of the services you’re already using. However, if you’re someone who does have a lot of streaming subscriptions, this device could be doing you a favour. If you bill through Hubbl, you’re able to stack subscriptions to certain streaming services and receive a discount on your monthly bill. This offer is currently limited to the apps Kayo, Binge, Lifestyle, Flash and Netflix.

Here’s how the discounts breakdown:

Stack three apps : save $5 per month

: save $5 per month Stack four apps : save $10 per month

: save $10 per month Stack five apps: save $15 per month

As far as performance goes, the Hubbl can support resolutions up to 4K, with Dolby Vision, HDR 10 and HLG. The device is running on the Entertainment OS, which was developed by Comcast USA and Sky UK.

You can find more info about the Hubbl streaming device here.

What is Hubbl Glass?

Image: Hubbl

The Hubbl Glass is a smart TV that runs on the Entertainment OS. It does everything the standard device can do, except that it’s built into the TV. The Hubbl Glass comes in a 55- or 65-inch screen, which will set you back $1,595 and $1,995, respectively.

In terms of performance, it has a 4K UHD Quantum Dot display, which supports HDR 10, Dolby Vision and HLG. The Glass also includes six in-built speakers, which support Dolby Atmos (MS12 AC4) and Dolby Digital.

You can find more info about Hubbl Glass here.

Image: Hubbl