I Saw the TV Glow’s First Trailer Is an Electrifyingly Creepy Horror

Jane Schoenbrun’s new queer horror was one thing to watch at this year’s Sundance—if you were there in person, that is. Now, everyone else can actually get a look behind the buzz, and this coming of age creepshow certainly lives up to it all.

Starring Justice Smith and Brigette Lundy-Paine as two teenagers in a small town united by a shared love of a mysterious cancelled TV show, I Saw the TV Glow looks to put a supernatural twist on what Schoenbrun did with webcam horror in her last film, We’re All Going to the World’s Fair, but this time with the electric purple haze of TV static.

The creepy vibes are immaculate, as well as capturing a Stranger Things-ian horror/nostalgia vibe through “The Pink Opaque,” the unseen but obsession-worth TV series that draws Smith and Lundy-Paine’s Owen and Maddy together in a bizarre mix of nostalgic yearning and supernatural horror, as things get weirder and weirder for the duo the more their obsession begins to drive them.

I Saw the TV Glow is set to hit theaters May 3, 2024.

