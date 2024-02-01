MORNING SPOILERS: James Gunn Talks Casting House of the Dragon’s Milly Alcock as the New Supergirl

Luke Cage showrunner Cheo Hodari Coker looks back on what could’ve been for season 3. La Brea teases its series finale. Netflix has iced Black Summer. Plus, what to expect on Quantum Leap. Spoilers, away!

Kill Them All

Deadline reports Sam Hargrave is attached to direct a film adaptation of Kyle Starks’ graphic novel Kill Them All for Paramount Pictures. Described as a “high-octane action vehicle,” the story follows “an elite female assassin who finds out she is going to be ‘terminated’ by the criminal syndicate she’s been loyal to and decides to take them out first. Joining forces with a hard-drinking ex-cop, she embarks on a relentless, action-packed assault through the 15 floors of the syndicate’s headquarters. Her ultimate target: the Boss, with whom she has a complicated past.”

Thanksgiving 2

During a recent interview with Games Radar, Nell Veraque suggested she and co-star Rick Hoffman will both return for Thanksgiving 2.

I think that it’ll be a continuation of where we last saw [Jess]. So we’ll see. But right now, I think [she’ll be back]. When I’ve spoken to Eli about what he wants to do, I think he wants to flesh out the characters a lot – you know, these are traumatic events that happen to these people. And I think the reason the first one worked so well is [because] the relationships between everyone were very strong and you understood all of that.

Queen of Bones

Deadline has word Falling Forward Films has acquired the rights to Queen of Bones, an Icelandic folk horror movie starring Julia Butters, Jacob Tremblay, Martin Freeman and Taylor Schilling. Directed by Robert Budreau from a script by Michael Burgner, the story follows “twin siblings Lily (Butters) and Sam (Tremblay) who live at a remote homestead with their widowed father, Malcolm (Freeman), a violinmaker in 1931 Oregon. When Lily and Sam find an Icelandic spell book in the cellar, they begin to suspect a connection between their mother’s death and dark forces in the woods. They then embark on a dangerous mission to force their father and his friend, Ida May (Schilling), to reveal the truth.”

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow

James Gunn stated Milly Alcock brings “edge, grace and authenticity” to the role of Kara Zor-El in a new post on Threads.

Strangely, Milly was the FIRST person I brought up to Peter [Safran] for this role, well over a year ago, when I had only read the comics. I was watching House of the Dragon & thought she might have the edge, grace & authenticity we needed for the DCU’s Supergirl. And now here we are. Life is wild sometimes.

Madame Web

According to Comic Book, Madame Web has been rated “PG-13″ for violence/action and language.”

Relatedly, a new TV spot hypes Tahar Rahim’s performance as the villainous Ezekiel Sims.

Madame Web Featurette – Who Is Ezekiel Sims? (2024) Madame Web Featurette – Who Is Ezekiel Sims? (2024)

Cold Meat

A man and woman must survive both a deadly blizzard and a hungry Wendigo in the trailer for Cold Meat, available On Demand this February 23.

COLD MEAT Official Trailer COLD MEAT Official Trailer

Amelia’s Children

After taking a DNA test, a man discover’s his long-lost mother and twin brother harbor a “monstrous secret” in the trailer for Amelia’s Children, starring Brigette Lundy-Paine, Alba Baptista and Carloto Cotta.

Amelia’s Children – Official Trailer | Brigette Lundy-Paine, Alba Baptista | New Horror Movie Amelia’s Children – Official Trailer | Brigette Lundy-Paine, Alba Baptista | New Horror Movie

Toy

Deadline reports Kate Micucci is now developing a musical animated series based on Brett Murphy and Wilson Gandolpho’s comic book series, Toy,following “the adventures of a floppy-eared inventor of the same name, who also happens to be, you guessed it, a toy! He has two friends (at least two friends!), an ever-hungry crocodile and a skillful human girl, who help him defend the small town of Rockledge against the machinations of evil kitty-cat CEO, Lily Buttercup. Jealous of Toy’s inventing abilities, Lily will do anything to show him up — even build a ginormous mech-suit so she can personally destroy his hometown!”

Black Summer

Bloody-Disgusting confirms Black Summer has been officially canceled at Netflix after two seasons.

Luke Cage

Show runner Cheo Hodari Coker revealed the episode titles for the canceled third season of Luke Cage at Netflix.

Public Enemy #1

Don’t Believe The Hype

Louder ThanA Bomb

BurnHollywood Burn

You’re Gonna Get Yours

Can’t Truss It.

Brothers Gonna…

Can’t DoNuttin For Ya Man

Shut EmDown

Show EmWhatchu Got

Black Steel In The HourOfChaos

Welcome To The Terrordome

Rebel Without A Pause — Cheo Hodari Coker (@cheo_coker) January 31, 2024

Quantum Leap

Ben leaps into the body of a local TV journalist unraveling a conspiracy in 1980’s Colorado in the synopsis for “The Outsider,” the eleventh episode of Quantum Leap’s second season.

An anonymous source sends Ben and an experienced local Denver TV journalist on the trail of a dangerous conspiracy as they pursue the scoop of a lifetime in the early ‘80s. There’s trouble at HQ when Ian’s past decisions come back to haunt the team.

[Spoiler TV]

La Brea

Finally, prehistoric crocodiles attack in the trailer for “The Road Home, Part 1″ — the first half of La Brea’s two-part series’ finale.

La Brea 3×05 Promo “The Road Home, Part 1″ (HD) Final Season La Brea 3×05 Promo “The Road Home, Part 1″ (HD) Final Season

