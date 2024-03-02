Kevin Conroy’s Batman Will Reunite With Mark Hamill’s Joker One Last Time

The era-defining, iconic Batman and Joker pairing of Kevin Conroy and Mark Hamill will square off one more time in Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part Three.

It was previously announced that the upcoming DC animated film would be the last to feature the late Conroy as Batman, and IGN has now confirmed that Hamill will be reprising the role of the Joker for a fitting farewell. Hamill had said he wouldn’t voice the role without Conroy, a working relationship that started with the ‘90s Batman: The Animated Series and continued until Conroy’s passing. There’s no touching their Bats and Joker relationship—probably the longest running and most legendary of them all.

Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part Three will be the last movie in the home video trilogy that started off earlier this year. It will feature Conroy as Batman/Bruce Wayne and Hamill as the Joker from Batman: The Animated Series. Reuniting the two is going to be a lot to take in as we say another goodbye to our childhood heroes. We’re perfectly fine with Hamill hanging up the Joker’s hat after this but there will be so many tears.

Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part Two arrives April 23; Part Three’s release dateis TBD.

