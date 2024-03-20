Tech News: 5 Things to Know in Australia Today

Good morning. It is now the 401st issue of 5 Things. Just 99 to go before the big 500. Let’s get into the tech news.

1. ACMA considering the future of spectrum

The Australian Communications and Media Authority (the ACMA) has opened a public discussion on the future of Australia’s telco airwaves. With current telco spectrum licences set to expire between 2028 and 2032, this will be the first time the ACMA has been behind licence renewals and considerations. “Given the critical importance of spectrum usage to industry, the economy and the public, we are starting the process now – well in advance of the expiry dates,” ACMA authority member and spectrum lead Adam Suckling said.

2. Google predicting floods up to 7 days in advance with AI

Google says that its research division has been using AI to predict riverine flooding up to seven days in advance in over 80 countries. The tech giant published its findings in a Nature paper and said that this information could be used to help vulnerable populations. “As the effects of climate change become more severe, floods often strike in unexpected places. Our goal is to continue using our research capabilities and technology to further increase our coverage, as well as forecast other types of flood-related events and disasters, including flash floods and urban floods,” Google vice president of engineering and research Yossi Matias said.

3. U.S. EPA puts the boot down on emissions

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has put its final pollution emissions standards in place, Engadget reports. The emissions, which are slightly more lax than those that were originally proposed, dictate that by 2032, most cars sold in the U.S. must have an electric or hybrid powertrain. 2032 is intended to be a wind-down date for internal combustion engine vehicles, so that they can be phased out and EVs/hybrid alternatives can be brought in. “With transportation as the largest source of U.S. climate emissions, these strongest-ever pollution standards for cars solidify America’s leadership in building a clean transportation future and creating good-paying American jobs, all while advancing President Biden’s historic climate agenda,” U.S. EPA administrator Michael S. Regan said in a statement.

4. Google fined 250 million euros in intellectual property breach

The Guardian reports that French authorities have fined Google 250 million euros for breaching intellectual property rules. The competition watchdog brought the fine after Google breached rules over paying news organisations for reproducing content online. The authority also said that Google’s AIs were trained on content from publishers without first notifying them.

5. Pair accused of stealing Tesla secrets

Two people have been accused of stealing battery manufacturing secrets from Tesla, with the pair alleged to have taken the information to make their own business and sell the proprietary information, the AP reported. Federal prosecutors in New York brought the case this week, after one of the men was arrested. Both are charged with conspiracy to transmit trade secrets. “The defendants set up a company in China, blatantly stole trade secrets from an American company that are important to manufacturing electric vehicles, and which cost many millions of dollars in research and development, and sold products developed with the stolen trade secrets,” U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York Breon Peace said in a statement.

BONUS ITEM: I would honestly be more shocked if they weren’t using Excel.

Formula 1 chief appalled to find team using Excel to manage 20,000 car parts https://t.co/HGyjqCdJiV — Ars Technica (@arstechnica) March 20, 2024

Have a lovely day.

Image: Ford