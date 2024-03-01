The Sequel to One of 2023’s Best Animated Movies Has Its Release Date

Last year brought us lots of fantastic animated films and while Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem was the outlier in terms ofOscar nominations, it might be the first to get a sequel.

Paramount just announced a bunch of future release dates and among them was an October 9, 2026 date for the sequel to Mutant Mayhem. Director Jeff Rowe will return, as will the producers from Point Grey including Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg. There’s no word yet on the title or additional cast members, but the previous film ended with the reveal of Shredder, so we at least know one new character who’ll appear.

Speaking to io9 last year, Rowe did tease that at a certain point while making Mutant Mayhem, everyone involved had a pretty good idea they’d be coming back for a sequel. “There [was a] point where we were like, ‘This is coming together pretty good. We’re liking what we’re making. We’re not blowing it. We’re not whiffing it,’” he said. “So likely, based on the importance of this IP to Paramount, we will likely be making a sequel or have the opportunity to explore more things later. And it wasn’t confirmed and it’s still not confirmed. [Note:It was later confirmed.] But, you know, I think I think everybody wants to spend more time with these characters and I think there’s a lot of things in the lore that we haven’t been able to address yet.”

The film will come out after a new Paramount+ animated series featuring the actors who voiced the characters in the film, which will be out this summer. You can watch a trailer for that at this link.

Long story short, this new version of the Turtles is here for the long haul.

Need more entertainment? Pedestrian Television has launched on 9Now where you can watch iconic TV series like Just Shoot Me, cult classic movies like Fright Night, and homegrown content like Eternal Family. Watch all that and more for free, 24/7 on 9Now.