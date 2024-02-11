Mutant Mayhem’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Are Back in First Look at New Series

We’re still bummed that Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem—one of io9’s favorites of 2023—didn’t snag a Best Animated Film nomination, but this teaser showcasing spin-off series Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is a mighty fine tonic.

The core cast of the film is back: Micah Abbey as Donatello, Shamon Brown Jr. as Michelangelo, Nicolas Cantu as Leonardo, Brady Noon as Raphael, and Ayo Edebiri, a newly minted Golden Globe and Emmy winner thanks to The Bear, as April O’Neil.

Due this summer on Paramount+, the 2D animated show is set in the same universe asMutant Mayhem and is produced by the same team of Nickelodeon Animation and Seth Rogen’s Point Grey Pictures. It promises to explore “the adventures of everyone’s favorite pizza-loving heroes as they emerge from the sewers onto the streets of NYC. Leo, Raph, Donnie, and Mikey are faced with new threats and team up with old allies to survive both teenage life and villains lurking in the shadows of the Big Apple.” More cast members will be announced “soon,” presumably to flesh out who those allies and foes might be.

Here’s a couple more images from the series. You can stream Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles this summer, exact date TBD; Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is now available on Paramount+.

Image: Paramount+

Image: Paramount+

Need more entertainment? Pedestrian Television has launched on 9Now where you can watch iconic TV series like Just Shoot Me, cult classic movies like Fright Night, and homegrown content like Eternal Family. Watch all that and more for free, 24/7 on 9Now.