This Is Dodge’s First All-Electric Muscle Car

While some traditionalists will need to be dragged into the future kicking and screaming, Dodge is proudly declaring that the future of muscle cars is electric with the debut of the 2024 Charger Daytona EV. Taking the place of both the two-door Challenger and four-door Charger in the Dodge lineup, the Charger Daytona offers up to 670 electric horsepower or 317 miles (510km)of range, retro styling that sticks close to the concept, a thoroughly modern interior, performance features like burnout and donut modes, and even real “exhaust” noises.

Yes, there will also be versions of the new Charger that come with an internal combustion engine, Dodge’s Hurricane twin-turbo inline-6, and regardless of powertrain the new Charger can be had with either two or four doors — every version is a liftback, too.

There are still a few things we don’t know, mainly pricing and full specs for the four-door and ICE models, but the electric two-door Chargers will enter production in the middle of 2024 with the four-doors and ICE models following in Q1 2025. Take a scroll through this article to see the 2024 Charger from every angle.

There’s Some New Muscle In Town

Photo: Dodge

The new Charger replaces both the old four-door Charger and the two-door Challenger in Dodge’s lineup, and it’s the first production car to ride on Stellantis’ STLA Large platform.

Retro Is Still In, Baby

Photo: Dodge

The production Charger’s design sticks close to the 2022 concept, and it looks pretty awesome though the proportions are slightly goofy (in a good way, I think.) Dodge’s designers were inspired by the 1968 Charger, which is apparent in the front and rear fascias, the crisp shoulderline and the stout greenhouse.

My, How You’ve Grown

Photo: Dodge

The 2024 Charger’s 121.0-inch wheelbase is an inch longer than the old Charger’s and five inches longer than the Challenger’s, and at 206.6 inches long overall it’s about six inches longer than the Charger and nine inches longer than the Challenger. It’s also a couple inches taller.

Plenty Of Power

Photo: Dodge

At launch the Charger Daytona will be offered in R/T and Scat Pack trims, both of which have an electric motor at each axle, a 100.5-kWh battery pack and a 400-volt architecture. The R/T has 496 horsepower and 404 pound-feet of torque, can hit 60 mph in 4.7 seconds, run the quarter-mile in 13.1 seconds and has a range of 317 miles. The Scat Pack puts out 670 hp and 627 lb-ft, will hit 60 mph in 3.3 seconds, run the quarter-mile in 11.5 seconds and has a 260-mile range. Dodge says this makes it the quickest, most powerful muscle car you can buy — and an SRT Banshee model with potentially 900 hp is coming next year.

Gas Isn’t Dead Yet

Photo: Dodge

Entering production in Q1 2025 will be the Charger Sixpack, the internal combustion model that uses Stellantis’ Hurricane twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-6 with either 420 or 550 hp. As with the Daytona EV, the Sixpack models only come with all-wheel drive.

Let The Light In

Photo: Dodge

A full-length fixed glass roof is optional. No word yet on whether Dodge will finally make a factory Charger convertible.

Wideboi

Photo: Dodge

In this top-down view you can really see the Charger’s coke-bottle shape. The Charger Daytona is nearly five inches wider than the old Charger, and almost two inches wider than the Charger Widebody.

R You Seeing This?

Photo: Dodge

Exclusive to the EVs is the R-Wing, a pass-through at the nose that aids in aerodynamics, increasing downforce and range — and it just looks plain cool, too.

Don’t Worry, It’s Still Loud

Photo: Dodge

The production Charger Daytona keeps the concept’s Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust, which uses two passive radiators to deliver “Hellcat levels of sound intensity.” You can even rev it!

How Many Doors Would You Like?

Photo: Dodge

Both electric and gas versions of the new Charger will be available with either two or four doors, which Dodge managed to keep a surprise.

Longboi

Photo: Dodge

The four-door Charger has the same 121.0-inch wheelbase as the two-door model, but other dimensions haven’t been announced. It looks long and mean, with proportions like a big ’60s sedan.

Seeing Double

Photo: Dodge

Aside from a slimmer C-pillar, the four-door Charger’s design is pretty much identical to the two-door cars.

Finally, A Worthy Cabin

Photo: Dodge

The Charger’s interior is a major step up from Dodge’s old muscle cars, and really from any other Dodge product. Animated ambient lighting wraps around the driver-focused cabin, and the dashboard and door panels are inspired by the 1968 Charger. It’s roomier than both the old Charger and the Challenger, too.

Pull My Shifter

Photo: Dodge

The pistol-grip shifter looks very cool.

This Color Is Called Demonic Red

Photo: Dodge

You can get the Charger Daytona with these fixed-headrest bucket seats, and Nappa leather and suede trim is available. The base seats come in cloth and vinyl.

Hatchbacks Are Just Better

Photo: Dodge

Every version of the new Charger has a liftback rear end, and the rear seats fold flat to create an expansive cargo area. Even with the seats up the Charger has more trunk space than the old Charger and Challenger, and there’s a frunk too.

Reasonably Screeny

Photo: Dodge

A 10.25-inch gauge cluster and 12.3-inch touchscreen are standard, while a wide 16-inch gauge screen is optional. The new Charger is running Stellantis’ latest Uconnect 5 infotainment system, with plenty of performance pages and configurable widgets to play with. And don’t worry, there are hard keys for the seat heating and ventilation, real volume and tuning knobs, and a row of touch-sensitive buttons for the climate controls.

What The F Is A Fratzog?

Photo: Dodge

Dodge’s new Fratzog logo is actually a throwback, with the three-pointed design first appearing on the 1962 Polara 500, and it hasn’t been used since 1981.

Coming Very Soon

Photo: Dodge

Two-door versions of the 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona EV will enter production in mid-2024 at Stellantis’ Windsor Assembly Plant. It will be followed in Q1 2025 by the four-door EVs, as well as the gas-powered models. Pricing has yet to be announced.

Two-door versions of the 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona EV will enter production in mid-2024 at Stellantis' Windsor Assembly Plant. It will be followed in Q1 2025 by the four-door EVs, as well as the gas-powered models. Pricing has yet to be announced.