Behold, the Dodge Charger EV

The Dodge Charger Daytona SRT concept previewed the coming eighth-generation Charger back in August of 2022, and the production-ready version is finally ready to make its bow later this year. On Friday, Dodge posted the all-electric next-gen Charger EV to Twitter in its final form before the car actually hits dealer showrooms. If you were wondering how close it would get to the concept, it’s not actually too far. This looks pretty great. Here it is.

The world practically gasped in shocked silence when Dodge unveiled the LX-based Charger as a sedan back in 2005. Dodge had taken a storied muscle coupe name and made it a large family sedan, something that had been thought unfathomable. After it became a smash success and spawned several-hundred-horsepower supercharged variants, the world got used to the idea of a Charger sedan. Now it’s time to throw all of that out the window again for the new 2025 Charger EV, which is not only a two-door coupe, but it has a liftback rear hatch.

The new Charger coupe will be available both as a battery electric vehicle and some form of gasoline-powered machine. Though there will definitely be a version of the new Challenger to feature Stellantis’ phenomenal Hurricane inline-six engine, it isn’t known yet whether that will be used as a range extender, like in the Ramcharger, or if it will be a stand-alone internal-combustion-powered car. In either case, we know the Chargers sipping gasoline will feature the Dodge hashmark logo in the grille, while the EV-only models will use the throwback Dodge Fratzog emblem, like the example featured in these pictures.

I have to say, I really like this new Charger much better than the sedan that is currently in the last throes of death. There’s a much more cohesive design going on here, and it pays much better homage to the iconic 1960s muscle madness. The electric revolution can be boring, or it can be exciting in a muscle car kind of way. If you want to go fast in a big car, Dodge is going to be the one to figure it out, and you’d better believe this Charger EV will be a quick one. Plus, anything that brings more large coupes to the market is going to be something I’m in favor of.

