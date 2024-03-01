Twitter Is Down (Again)

Twitter appeared to be down this afternoon, though some users were just encountering issues with videos and images.

It’s been a while but the binfire blue bird site is on the blink this afternoon, with things working fine until just before we published this piece.

After going to the site, users were prompted to refresh the page, or retry loading. It was then an infinite loop of hitting ‘retry’ under a message that says ‘Something went wrong. Try reloading’. As of 2:57, the website appears to be coming back, with images and videos still a bit sluggish.

Image: Zachariah Kelly/GIzmodo AUstralia

