Your Favorite Sci-Fi Movies Come to Life in These Adorable, Epic Paintings

Last week, I took off work to sit on a sidewalk for three days. Why would I do such a thing? Because it was the only way to have my first choice of new artwork from Scott Campbell. Campbell, who goes by Scott C., is a frequent presence on io9, having debuted his incredible paintings for both Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse here. But last week, he wasn’t just debuting two paintings, he was debuting 200.
“Rise of the Great Showdowns” is the latest exhibit by the artist at Gallery 1988 in Los Angeles, CA. The show featured many of the paintings Campbell has done over the past several years, now finally available to purchase, as well as several new ones first revealed in the show. And, because these are all one of a kind, many of his fans camp out on the streets for many days for the chance to get the pieces they want. I’m among those fans.
When the doors opened, I was overwhelmed by the awesomeness on display— and it remains on display through this Saturday. Here’s the info. Everything is available to see (and some to buy) online too; I’ve gone through and pulled just a few from my favorite sci-fi films that I think will make you a Scott C. fan too.
Poor Things by Scott C.
Primer by Scott C.
Muppet Treasure Island by Scott C.
Independence Day by Scott C.
Cowboy Bebop The Movie by Scott C.
Hardware Wars by Scott C.
The Suicide Squad by Scott C.
The Iron Giant by Scott C.
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem by Scott C.
Destroy All Monsters by Scott C.
Barbie by Scott C.
Asteroid City by Scott C.
The Star Wars Holiday Special by Scott C.
Freddy vs. Jason by Scott C.
M3gan by Scott C.
Castle in the Sky by Scott C.
Andor by Scott C.
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring by Scott C.
Prey by Scott C.
Everything Everywhere All At Once by Scott C.
Nope by Scott C.
Spider-Man: No Way Home by Scott C.
Shang-Chi by Scott C.
The Mitchells vs the Machines by Scott C.
Cocoon by Scott C.
Scanners by Scott C.
Batman: The Movie by Scott C.
Arrival by Scott C.
The Monster Squad by Scott C.
Bill and Ted’s Bogus Journey by Scott C.
Batman (1989) by Scott C.
Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace by Scott C.
