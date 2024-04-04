A New Matrix Movie Is in the Works

Turns out that 2021’s The Matrix Resurrections wasn’t the end of the Matrix saga after all: a fifth film in the highly successful sci-fi series is now in the works at Warner Bros. Franchise co-creator Lana Wachowski, who helmed Resurrections, is on board to executive produce, but this new film will be written and directed by Drew Goddard (The Martian, The Cabin in the Woods).

This news comes from Deadline, which reports “it’s still early days in regards to whether core castmembers Keanu Reeves, Carrie Anne-Moss, Laurence Fishburne, Hugo Weaving, and Jada Pinkett Smith are coming back.”

The trade also has some quotes from those involved, including Goddard, who sounds extremely excited to be a part of the probject: “It is not hyperbole to say The Matrix films changed both cinema and my life. Lana and Lilly [Wachowski]’s exquisite artistry inspires me on a daily basis, and I am beyond grateful for the chance to tell stories in their world.”

Warner Bros. exec Jesse Ehrman added, “Drew came to Warner Bros. with a new idea that we all believe would be an incredible way to continue the Matrix world, by both honoring what Lana and Lilly began over 25-years ago and offering a unique perspective based on his own love of the series and characters. The entire team at Warner Bros. Discovery is thrilled for Drew to be making this new Matrix film, adding his vision to the cinematic canon the Wachowskis’ spent a quarter of a century building here at the studio.”