Carrie-Anne Moss’s 10 Most Memorable Genre Performances (So Far)

The first association most fans have with Carrie-Anne Moss is the black-clad badass Trinity in The Matrix—and that makes sense. The sci-fi thriller, which was released 25 years ago this weekend, brought Moss widespread acclaim, and the movie became an instant classic. With The Acolyte, which will see Moss use her action-hero skills to play a Star Wars Jedi, coming to Disney+ June 4, we’re looking back at the standout genre projects in her career so far—including The Matrix, of course, but also points beyond.

The Matrix (1999)

Obviously, you have to start here, with the Wachowskis’ stylish cyber-thriller that brought the idea of “bullet time” to the world, as well as mainstreaming the notion that maybe we’re all just trapped in a simulation. Though Keanu Reeves’ Neo is the main protagonist, Moss’ Trinity—both here and in less-satisfying sequels The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions (both 2003)—is the heart of the film; she’s the woman who gives Neo a reason to keep fighting, while also proving her own bravery over and over again. Also, two words: fashion icon. Streaming on Max.

The Matrix Resurrections (2021)

Over 20 years after The Matrix, Lana Wachowski reunited with stars Reeves and Moss to explore more layers in its mysterious world. The fight scenes are still a highlight, but the depth of the relationship between Neo and Trinity—who don’t remember each other when the movie begins—is what really drives the action. Streaming on Max.

Fido (2006)

Moss as a 1950s housewife? Sure. Moss as a 1950s housewife in a post-apocalyptic world where zombies are put to work as household helpers? Yes, please! Even better when her character is just one delightful element in a very fun horror comedy, with Billy Connolly starring as the titular undead hero. Streaming free with ads on Tubi, Plex, and the Roku Channel.

Memento (2000)

Moss co-stars in Christopher Nolan’s breakout film as a bartender who’s just one of many enigmas in the life of Guy Pearce’s tattooed amnesiac—but easily the most alluring of the bunch. Streaming free with ads on Freevee; also streaming on Prime Video.

Disturbia (2007)

Moss played an entirely different sort of mother figure in this 2007 thriller starring Shia LeBeouf as a teen on house arrest who suspects one of the neighbors he’s been spying on is a killer. Her role is small but her character—who takes away her son’s internet access and video games as part of his punishment—helps set the whole Rear Window riff in motion. Streaming on MGM+; also streaming on Paramount+.

Pompeii (2014)

Not only had I forgotten Moss was in this movie, I’d forgotten about this movie, full stop. Directed by Paul W.S. Anderson (Resident Evil), it stars Kit Harington—at peak Game of Thrones fame—as a gladiator whose budding romance with the daughter (Emily Browning) of a Roman Senate member (Kiefer Sutherland) gets interrupted by… well, you know. Moss plays the Senator’s wife, and manages to be rather regal even in the midst of this historical epic/showcase for Harington’s abs/disaster extravaganza mash-up. Streaming on Netflix.

Humans (2015-2018)

In its second season, Moss came aboard this very cool but sadly short-lived sci-fi series about a world where life-like “synths” have been integrated into the population, and all the havoc and uncertainty subsequently erupts. She plays a researcher who works to reverse artificial sentience, all while secretly developing her own AI. Seasons two and three (but oddly, not season one) are available for purchase on Prime Video.

Jessica Jones (2015-2019)

You can actually catch Moss’ legal genius Jeri Hogarth—who happens to be one of few queer Marvel characters, as well as the only one living with ALS—on several of the Netflix Marvel shows, including Daredevil and Iron Fist, but Jessica Jones was her main stomping grounds. Streaming on Disney+.

Frankenstein (2015)

If you think we have too many Frankenstein-adjacent movies these days, consider the era in which this particular Frankenstein was released, which also saw Victor Frankenstein (2015) and I, Frankenstein (2014) competing for the eyeballs of confused audiences. This version from original Candyman director Bernard Rose (does Tony Todd have a role in this? You bet he does!) updates the story to modern-day Los Angeles, with Moss’ Elizabeth Frankenstein doing just as much weird science as her husband, Victor (Danny Huston). Streaming free with ads on Freevee.

Red Planet (2000)

If you’re going to cast Moss as “the girl” in any movie, make it this sci-fi flick about a disastrous mission to Mars featuring an oddball engineer (played with trademark zeal by Val Kilmer) and a military robot that accidentally has its kill switch engaged during a rough landing. Oops! Fortunately for Moss, her character is flying the ship, so she spends most of the movie alone, safely in orbit, while the rest of the all-dude crew contends with all manner of hostile situations on the surface.

Image: Village Roadshow/Lucas Film/ Gizmodo Australia