Andy Samberg May Lead Radio Silence’s Next Movie

Since 2014’s Devil’s Due, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett have been working together as the director duo Radio Silence. Between Scream 5 and 6 and Ready or Not, they’ve managed to win over plenty of horror fans as the real deal. And with Abigail a week away from hitting theaters, the pair may have already found their next project—but interestingly, it’s going to be a bit of a detour from their previous works.

Per Deadline, Radio Silence has been tapped to direct a full-on comedy flick for Andy Samberg’s Party Over Here production banner from a script by Shang-Chi co-writer Andrew Lanham. Details about the movie are under wraps—even its name is presently a secret—but it’s described as a “robot comedy” that’s being developed with the Brooklyn Nine-Nine alum in mind as its leading man. Does that descriptor mean a comedy about robots a la M3GAN, or a comedy starring robots, like…Robots? Your guess is as good as ours, but given the pedigree of the three men, the answer is…probably a little bit of both.

While you’ve heard Sandberg’s voice over the last few years thanks to Across the Spider-Verse and the Chip & Dale movie, it’s been a while since he’s done a theatrical movie. The last one of those appears to have been Brigsby Bear all the way back in 2017, which makes teaming him with the Radio Silence crew an interesting proposition. Those two have gotten some fun performances out of their actors over the years, and they’ve also got a wicked sense of humor. Color us intrigued by the collaboration, and hopefully we get a better idea about what this film is in the coming weeks.