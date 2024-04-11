7 Walking Pads That’ll Help You Get Your Steps In, Even While Working

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

When you have a desk job, you likely spend the majority of your day stuck in a chair, gazing at a computer screen. After a particularly long day, and despite your best intentions, sometimes the last thing you want to do is hit the gym – even if you’re working from home. That’s where a walking pad comes in.

A walking pad is a mini or foldable treadmill that you can place underneath your standing desk. By setting it to a slow speed, you can get those limbs moving while getting some work done. It’s also a great option if you want to get some low-impact exercise in after work and, for the most part, they’re designed to be easier to store when compared to standard treadmills, making them a good option if your home is tight on space.

If you’re ready to transform your WFH space and get your steps in by grabbing a walking pad, then walk this way.

The best walking pads to buy in Australia

CITYSPORTS Under Desk Walking Pad

The CITYSPORTS walking pad can handle top speeds of 6km/hr, uses a shock-absorbing running belt and will display your progress on a big LED screen – which can be adjusted by a handy handheld remote. This under-desk treadmill also has an in-built speaker, so you can crank your running playlist while working out.

LSG Nimbus Walking Pad

If you’re looking for a bit of modularity with your walking pad, this LSG treadmill has a foldable console that can be easily packed down, so you’re able to slip it under your standing desk. This under-desk treadmill by LSG can go up to 10km/hr, can be easily controlled via a handheld remote and has a built-in holder for your phone or tablet.

AIRHOT Under Desk Treadmill

This AIRHOT treadmill uses a simple remote control, with a five-layer non-slip running belt and shock absorbers that’ll help lessen the impact on your knees.

With a base speed of 1km/hr that can hit up to 6km/hr, it has three settings – a working mode, a walking mode and a running mode – making it a good option if you want something you can casually walk on or work up a sweat with a run.

BLACK LORD SL9 Mini Treadmill

This no-frills walking pad by Black Lord has everything you need in your basic mini treadmill, from speeds starting at 1km up to 9km/hr with a remote control that will let you adjust its settings on the fly. It’s an important feature since some under-desk treadmills force you to hop off and turn them off manually.

This standing desk treadmill is compatible with the FitShow app, which nets you some training programs to diversify your routine. It also happens to boast an anti-slip and wear-resistant conveyor belt – as well as a bonus smartwatch, which is a nice perk.

Advwin Walking Pad

Your next option is this popular Advwin walking pad that can go up to 8km/hr, though we doubt you’ll need to go that fast in between your meetings. What’s neat about this desk treadmill is that it’s fitted with a built-in Bluetooth speaker, so you can play music while you walk.

If you happen to share your office, it’ll give your colleagues some peace of mind to know this one does happen to be quieter than other desk treadmills. It’s also narrower, which should save you some space when you decide to put it away or push it under your desk. Lastly, this walking pad also happens to come in three colours: black, white and pink.

Costway Foldable Treadmill

So you want a more traditional treadmill that you can tuck under your desk when it’s not in use, but still has handrails for more intensive exercise sessions? No problem, this Costway treadmill will sort you.

This standing desk treadmill features a foldable handrail that you can prop up if you want to make use of its safety key or prop your tablet on it. It’s the perfect choice if you want to use it outside of work as well, especially since it has a much wider conveyor belt and can run at speeds up to 12km/hr. The conveyor belt also features five layers that offer sound insulation and shock absorption.

Everfit Treadmill

So you want a treadmill that can be folded up and stored away at a moment’s notice, but you’d prefer some space to rest your smartphone or a tablet? This Everfit under-desk treadmill is a great happy medium that still lets you use your devices and get some light running done.

This treadmill can let you move up to 12km/hr, and features a sturdy steel frame, anti-slip belt, a safety tether and wheels for an easy pack-away.

