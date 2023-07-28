The EverDesk Wants to Help You Swap Sitting and Standing With $120 Off

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

According to Safe Work Australia, “too much sitting or standing is bad for your health”, so being able to easily swap from one position to the other can be incredibly beneficial. From the creators of the highly adjustable Ergotune Supreme office chair, comes the EverDesk, an adjustable standing desk that looks to elevate your home office setup.

If you’ve been looking to swap your current desk with a standing one, you can currently save $120 on the EverDesk (bringing its price down to $829, from $949). You’ll need to use the promo code ‘EDWINTERTIME‘ when purchasing the desk, and as an added bonus, you’ll also score a free UniGroove cable stopper, hover lightbar and cable spine for (valued up to $108). EverDesk will even throw in an extra four years of warranty (worth $150).

And this is just for the desk by itself. There are a few adjustable options available when creating your desk, such as the tabletop size and colour, along with bundles – Core, Plus and The Works – that will give you a few more accessories to customise your desk with.

While the Everdesk’s price is still fairly expensive, even with a discount, an office desk is meant to be a long-term investment, like a TV. Ideally, a good desk should last you a fair few years. Plus, unlike a normal desk, an adjustable one comes with added health benefits.

An adjustable desk will let you swap between a seated and standing position. By moving around, it’ll let you stretch out both your back and legs, which will help promote blood flow while minimising the possibility of lower back pain and potential posture issues. You can check out Gizmodo Australia’s in-depth look at standing desks here.

What can the EverDesk do?

Image: EverDesk

With an extended height range of 60 to 124cm, the desk includes three customisable presets, which can be activated with one touch. This means the EverDesk will always adjust itself to your desired heights without mucking around while trying to remember what feels “right”. According to EverDesk, it only takes three seconds for the desk to change from a sit-to-stand height. It also includes a sit-stand timer, so you can schedule when it’s time to stretch your legs or take a seat.

The desk includes an anti-wobble structure, so you don’t need to worry about a mini-earthquake disturbing your setup every time you adjust it. It even has an anti-collision system, so you can avoid accidentally crushing anything that might in the way of the desk when it’s being adjusted

The EverDesk is also quite quiet, with motors that emit less than 50dB of noise, which is great news if you plan on using this desk in a shared office space. No one wants to be crowned “That Person” by their co-workers.

You can check out the EverDesk standing desk here, which is now available from $829 (down from $949). Just don’t forget to use the promo code ‘EDWINTERTIME‘ when checking out.

And if you really want to get your blood pumping, you can throw a walking pad underneath it to make sure you’re getting enough steps into your day-to-day.