Grab Up To $500 off Google Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel 7a Through Optus

Optus is offering big discounts for the Google Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel 7a on its 24 and 36-month contracts.

The Pixel 8 Pro is currently Google’s flagship phone with top-tier cameras, a great screen, and at least seven years of update support.

With the deal, you can grab a Pixel 8 Pro for $500 off over the life of your contract. Optus sells the 8 Pro with 128GB or 256GB capacity in Bay (light blue), Obsidian (black) and Porcelain (beige) colours.

Monthly plan pricing differs depending on storage capacity and contract length, but each combination comes to $500.40 less than Optus’ outright prices for the 8 Pro, which themselves are ever so slightly under what Google sells them for. In terms of repayment costs, you’ll save $13.90 per month on a 36-month plan.

You’ll also need to factor in the SIM part of your plan, which is an additional cost on top of the phone repayments.

Check out Optus’ 36-month plans for the Pixel 8 Pro with 128GB storage:

And here are the 36-month plans for the 256GB Pixel 8 Pro:

The Pixel 7a is Google’s more-affordable option from last year. It’s still one of the best mid-range phones out there, thanks in part to its solid camera, snappy processor and wireless charging.

Only available in Charcoal (dark grey) and with 128GB storage, Optus’ Pixel 7a plans are much cheaper than its big cousin. In total, you’ll save $390.24 off the full price of the phone over the life of the contract.

While there’s only about two years of promised Android feature update support left in the 7a’s lifespan, Google will continue the all-important security updates until May 2028, which gives you a good four years if you snap one up as part of the deal.

Here are Optus’ Pixel 7a deals:

Alex Angove-Plumb is a journalist at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website