James Mangold’s Star Wars Jedi Movie Has Tapped an Andor Writer

Of the many Star Wars film ideas floating around right now, it’s one of the most intriguing: James Mangold’s plans to take us back tens of thousands of years before the films, before almost everything we’ve ever known about Star Wars, to explore the origins of the earliest wielders of the Force. And now it’s found a similarly intriguing Star Wars connection in its writer, for very different reasons.

The Hollywood Reporter has word that Mangold’s film has tapped House of Cards creator Beau Willimon to write the script for what is tentatively referred to as Star Wars: Dawn of the Jedi. Mangold is expected to begin focusing on the film after the completion of his current project—A Complete Unknown, the musical Bob Dylan biopic with Dune’s Timothée Chalamet.

