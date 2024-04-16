Kirsten Dunst Wonders if Spider-Man 4 Would Be Worth It

Longtime fans of Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man movies have been clamoring for a fourth movie since basically forever after Spider-Man 3 dropped. While that demand isn’t quite as loud now as it was back then, there’s still hope that someone will get that ball rolling, especially since Tobey Maguire returned for Spider-Man: No Way Home and Sam Raimi got to direct Doctor Strange 2. A few weeks ago, Raimi’s comment about not doing a Spider-Man 4 “yet” raised some eyebrows, and now the trilogy’s actors are giving their new-ish thoughts on the matter.

While doing promo for Civil War, Kirsten Dunst was asked by IndieWire about if she’d be down to come back as Mary Jane. While hedging her bets with a neutral response of “it depends,” Dunst questioned if Spider-Man 4 is a thing worth holding out for—especially when she’s got other things she’s more interested in doing, like a comedy or musical with Charlie Kaufman.

“Honestly, do we need it?” she asked. “I don’t think we need that. It was so long ago. I just don’t know how they would, what the story would be. […] It would really depend on the script, and also, I don’t know, you’re really putting yourself out there in a way that … let’s maybe leave things when they were good. You know what I mean?”

Dunst raises a fair point in that nostalgia revivals don’t always go well, a concern raised even ahead of No Way Home. These returns can really go either way, and you’re likely to wind up with a Jurassic World sequel as you are an X-Men ‘97. Tobey’s appearance in No Way Home answered any lingering questions about how Peter and Mary Jane resolved things post-Spider-Man 3, and it’s not like we’re short on Spider-Man media. If you’re not jazzed about Holland’s Spidey getting an eventual fourth movie, you’ve got the games and current Ultimate Spider-Man comic to provide your fix for an older, more stable Peter happily in love with MJ.