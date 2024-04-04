Oh Deer, the Poohniverse Is Already Expanding

Of all the public domain woodland and fairy-tale creatures that are part of Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey’s ever-expanding Twisted Childhood Universe, Bambi is probably the one with the most legitimate gripe against humanity. Knowing this, Bambi: The Reckoning’s first trailer leads with hunters, who you have to assume are probably doomed.

As that teaser suggests, there’s more to Bambi: The Reckoning than just Bambi exacting revenge on dudes with guns; according to the synopsis, the main plot will follow a mother and son (Roxanne McKee and Tom Mulheron) “who find themselves in a car wreck and soon hunted down by the vicious killing machine, Bambi. Bambi will destroy anyone in its path!” So, really, Bambi is kind of a Jason Voorhees type: step into his forest for any reason at all, and risk being slaughtered via hooves, tusks, and teeth just for being alive.

Also still to come in the Twisted Childhood Universe—which has Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey and its sequel already out in the world—are Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmare and Pinocchio Unstrung, as well as the Avengers-style villain team-up Poohniverse: Monsters Assemble. Will you be entering this public domain horror storybook, or leaving it on the shelf?

Image: Disney/Umbrella Entertainment