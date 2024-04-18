These Are World’s 20 Best Airports

These are the best airports in the world according to Skytrax, an “air transport rating organization.” By surveying travelers across more than 570 airports, the ranking tracks satisfaction across categories like check-in, arrivals, transfers, shopping, and security through to departure at the gate. Here are the top 20.

20. Copenhagen Airport, Kastrup

A baggage counter at Copenhagen Airport Photo: Ole Jensen (Getty Images)

The airport is located in Copenhagen, Denmark.

19. Melbourne Airport

A terminal at Melbourne Airport Photo: Mick Tsikas (Reuters)

The airport is located in Melbourne, Australia.

18. Kansai International Airport

A departure hall at Kansai International Airport Photo: Buddhika Weerasinghe (Getty Images)

The airport is located in Osaka, Japan.

17. Vancouver International Airport

An escalator and staircase heading toward the departures area at Vancouver International Airport Photo: Jennifer Gauthier (Reuters)

The airport is located in Richmond, Canada.

16. Chubu Centrair International Airport

An elevator at Chubu Centrair International Airport Photo: Issei Kato (Reuters)

The airport is located in Tokoname, Japan.

15. Adolfo Suárez Madrid–Barajas Airport

A baggage claim carousel at Adolfo Suarez-Madrid Barajas Airport Photo: Pablo Blazquez Dominguez (Getty Images)

The airport is located in Madrid, Spain.

14. Helsinki-Vantaa Airport

A chair in front of a closed customer service counter at Helsinki-Vantaa Airport Photo: Lehtikuva/Vesa Moilanen (Reuters)

The airport is located in Helsinki, Finland.

13. Vienna Airport

Self-check-in machines at Vienna Airport Photo: Thomas Kronsteiner (Getty Images)

The airport is located in Schwechat, Austria.

12. Rome–Leonardo da Vinci Fiumicino International Airport

The tarmac at Rome–Leonardo da Vinci Fiumicino International Airport Photo: Ciro De Luca (Getty Images)

The airport is located in Rome, Italy.

11. Hong Kong International Airport

Barriers for a check-in counter at Hong Kong International Airport Photo: Anthony Kwan (Getty Images)

The airport is located in Hong Kong, China.

10. Istanbul Airport

Construction at Istanbul Airport Photo: Umit Bektas (Reuters)

The airport is located in Istanbul, Turkey.

9. Zurich Airport

A fuel storage facility at Zurich Airport Photo: Arnd Wiegmann (Reuters)

The airport is located in Zurich, Switzerland.

8. Munich Airport

The floor at Munich Airport Photo: Leonhard Simon (Getty Images)

The airport is located in Munich, Germany.

7. Dubai International Airport

Ceiling lights at Dubai International Airport Photo: Rula Rouhana (Reuters)

The airport is located in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

6. Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport

A boarding area at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport Photo: Siegfried Modola (Getty Images)

The airport is located in Paris, France.

5. Narita International Airport

The floor at Narita International Airport Photo: Ken Ishii (Getty Images)

The airport is located in Narita, Japan.

4. Haneda Airport

The floor at Haneda Airport Photo: Kim Kyung-Hoon (Reuters)

The airport is located in Tokyo, Japan.

3. Incheon International Airport

A crosswalk at Incheon International Airport Photo: Kim Hong-Ji (Reuters)

The airport is located in Incheon, South Korea.

2. Singapore Changi Airport

A window at Singapore Changi Airport Photo: Ore Huiying (Getty Images)

The airport is located in Singapore.

1. Hamad International Airport

A concourse at Hamad International Airport Photo: Hamad I Mohammed (Reuters)

The airport is located in Doha, Qatar.