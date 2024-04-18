These Are World’s 20 Best Airports

These are the best airports in the world according to Skytrax, an “air transport rating organization.” By surveying travelers across more than 570 airports, the ranking tracks satisfaction across categories like check-in, arrivals, transfers, shopping, and security through to departure at the gate. Here are the top 20.
This article originally appeared on Quartz.
20. Copenhagen Airport, Kastrup
The airport is located in Copenhagen, Denmark.
19. Melbourne Airport
The airport is located in Melbourne, Australia.
18. Kansai International Airport
The airport is located in Osaka, Japan.
17. Vancouver International Airport
The airport is located in Richmond, Canada.
16. Chubu Centrair International Airport
The airport is located in Tokoname, Japan.
15. Adolfo Suárez Madrid–Barajas Airport
The airport is located in Madrid, Spain.
14. Helsinki-Vantaa Airport
The airport is located in Helsinki, Finland.
13. Vienna Airport
The airport is located in Schwechat, Austria.
12. Rome–Leonardo da Vinci Fiumicino International Airport
The airport is located in Rome, Italy.
11. Hong Kong International Airport
The airport is located in Hong Kong, China.
10. Istanbul Airport
The airport is located in Istanbul, Turkey.
9. Zurich Airport
The airport is located in Zurich, Switzerland.
8. Munich Airport
The airport is located in Munich, Germany.
7. Dubai International Airport
The airport is located in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
6. Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport
The airport is located in Paris, France.
5. Narita International Airport
The airport is located in Narita, Japan.
4. Haneda Airport
The airport is located in Tokyo, Japan.
3. Incheon International Airport
The airport is located in Incheon, South Korea.
2. Singapore Changi Airport
The airport is located in Singapore.
1. Hamad International Airport
The airport is located in Doha, Qatar.
