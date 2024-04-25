This Westworld Auction Suggests the Show Really Is Over Forever

With Fallout’s success and season-two renewal, it’s been seeming ever more unlikely that Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy would get a chance to revisit their previous sci-fi series, Westworld—cancelled by HBO after four seasons, despite talk about how season five had already been plotted out. Well, here’s another nail in that robotic coffin, although it is quite cool to behold: Heritage Auctions’ upcoming sale of screen-used (some including blood spatter!) Westworld props, costumes, and random bits and bobs that brought the series to life.

Check out the whole auction here; it takes place April 27. Here are 12 lots of particular interest, whether you’re a robot or a human (or perhaps… a robot who thinks they’re human).

“White Host Body with Vitruvian Man Ring”

Image: Heritage Auctions/HA.com

From : “The hosts that populate Westworld are developed and built in the depths of the Mesa Hub. This ring and host body represent part of that process in which the host is dipped into a large bath of synthetic goo which forms its skin. Known as the Vitruvian Man, because of its resemblance to the Da Vinci drawing, this ring and host body can be seen throughout the series.”

Caleb’s streetwear

Image: Heritage Auctions/HA.com

Aaron Paul’s character Caleb Nichols wore this all-black outfit during season three; the lot also includes a few other jackets from his streetwear wardrobe.

Caleb’s season three work coveralls

Image: Heritage Auctions/HA.com

Not only do you get the coveralls and the hard hat, you get the (not pictured; check out the auction site to see it) bento box Caleb uses to carry his lunch to work at the beginning of season three.

“Christina” outfits from season four

Image: Heritage Auctions/HA.com

Westworld fans immediately recognized Evan Rachel Wood’s season-four character “Christina” as a familiar face: clearly, this was a new iteration of our old pal Dolores Abernathy. It took Christina a few episodes to figure herself out—but she looked incredibly chic while doing so, in these form-fitting outfits.

Dolores’ blue dress

Image: Heritage Auctions/HA.com

If any single costume screams Westworld, it’s this: the blue dress we saw Evan Rachel Wood’s Dolores wearing as she made her daily loop through Sweetwater in season one; the dress popped up in later seasons too. “Dolores can be seen wearing this blue dress through her personal journey for consciousness and freedom,” the catalogue reminds us. “The blue color of the dress is in reference to Lewis Carroll’s character, ‘Alice’ who fell through the rabbit hole on her own journey.”

Dolores’ painting

Image: Heritage Auctions/HA.com

This watercolor of horses helps set the scene in Westworld’s very first episode, “The Original,” with Wood herself having added to the artwork created by Dolores. The auction also has different versions of the painting on offer.

Giggles’ light-up ensemble

Image: Heritage Auctions/HA.com

Football star turned Westworld season three star Marshawn Lynch wore this outfit highlighted by its futuristic t-shirt decorated with emotions that actually light up, although “the power source is not included,” per the catalogue.

Electric motor bikes

Image: Heritage Auctions/HA.com

“The futuristic Los Angeles streets are populated not only by rideshares but also these electric bikes that can be seen in several scenes in season three,” according to the catalogue. An excellent choice for chasing and/or escaping during a burgeoning conflict between humans and artificial intelligence.

Rideshare car

Image: Heritage Auctions/HA.com

Before you get too excited: no, this vehicle (frequently seen throughout season four) is not street legal. However, there is a nifty memory from the season finale: a “bloody handprint” visible on one of the otherwise pristine seat backs.

Akane’s bloody kimono

Image: Heritage Auctions/HA.com

Here’s a memento of a badass moment from season two’s detour into Shogun World, in which Akane (Rinko Kikuchi) adds some improvisation into her dance for the Shogun… bloody, vengeful improvisation.

Maeve’s fuchsia dress

Image: Heritage Auctions/HA.com

Season one saw Thandiwe Newton’s character Maeve Millay begin to become self-aware to her many deaths and repairs amid the frequently bloody environs of Sweetwater’s Mariposa Saloon. Every time she woke up, however, her signature fuchsia gown looked as new as this one here: not one bullet hole or stab wound!

Man in Black outfit

Image: Heritage Auctions/HA.com

Ed Harris’ season one cowboy outfit (including gloves and that very important black hat) is another one of Westworld’s most recognizable costumes, though the “Man in Black” ended up being a complex character painted in varying shades of grey throughout the series.