Fallout Has Been Renewed for Season 2

The world it takes place in may have ended, but Fallout will continue—the Prime Video adaptation of Bethesda’s long-running, post-apocalyptic video game series is getting a second season.

Variety, Deadline, and the Hollywood Reporter all shared the news, with THR including this statement from Amazon MGM Studios head Jennifer Salke: “Jonah [Nolan, co-producer], Lisa [Joy, co-producer], Geneva [Robertson-Dworet, co-showrunner and writer], and Graham [Wagner, co-showrunner and writer] have captivated the world with this ground-breaking, wild ride of a show. The bar was high for lovers of this iconic video game and so far we seem to have exceeded their expectations, while bringing in millions of new fans to the franchise … We are thrilled to announce season two after only one week out and take viewers even farther into the surreal world of Fallout.”

The renewal confirmation comes on the heels of reports in Variety and elsewhere that season two will film in California to take advantage of $US25 million in tax credits—a shift that will definitely add fuel to speculation that the show could continue its adventures in New Vegas, as seen in the games.

THR also has a quote from Nolan and Joy, whose previous sci-fi projects include the prematurely cancelled Westworld: “Praise be to our insanely brilliant showrunners, Geneva and Graham, to our kick-ass cast, to Todd and James and all the legends at Bethesda, and to Jen, Vernon, and the amazing team at Amazon for their incredible support of this show. We can’t wait to blow up the world all over again.”

What are your hopes for Fallout season two—starting with “don’t release all the episodes at once,” perhaps?

Need more entertainment? Pedestrian Television has launched on 9Now where you can watch iconic TV series like Just Shoot Me, cult classic movies like Fright Night, and homegrown content like Eternal Family. Watch all that and more for free, 24/7 on 9Now.